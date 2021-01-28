Lynette Bakker retires after 30 years

Lynette Bakker is retiring as the Granite Falls Liquor Store manager this week. She first started working at the municipal liquor store on July 8, 1991 as a part-time employee and became manager on March 1, 2008. Lynette joked “If your 51 now and from Granite, I probably sold you your first drink at 21.” Bakker’s last day will be Friday January 29 amd she plans to spend her new found free time with grandkids and fishing. Pictured: City Manager Crystal Johnson (left), Liquor Store Manager Lynette Bakker (middle) and Mayor Dave Smiglewski (right).