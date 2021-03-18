YME Silhouettes take 2nd at State Competition

Congratulations to the YME Silhouettes on their Class A Runner-Up finish in High Kick. The team took second place to Lac Qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd. The 2nd place result for the Jazz Team was a first win of its kind in Silhouette history. The victory also happened during the team’s 25th consecutive state appearance. Final Jazz ranking: LQPV-DB 1st (ranking 3) Silhouettes 2nd (ranking 6) Holy Family 3rd (ranking 12). Final High Kick ranking: LQPV-DB 1st (ranking 3), Silhouettes 2nd (ranking 6), Bagley 3rd (ranking 11).