Minnesota West of Granite Falls holds "Tech Day"

On Thursday March 25 the Granite Falls Minnesota West campus finally got to put on display some of the finest programs and assets the college offers.

“Tech Day” was a two hour event open to prospective students and their parents. About 27 potential applicants registered to attend the open house event and four of the group applied for enrollment after seeing the opportunities that abound in the local educational source. More than 27 attended the event as many students came with parents in tow.

This event marked the first in-person interaction the campus had formally held all school year. The campus was approved to host small groups gatherings maintaining social distancing and masking. The response was a “Tech Day” where students and parents could visit campus and explore in a hands on fashion the tech and trades programs. Programs taking the stage included Mechatronics, Precision Machining, Welding and Powerline. Tech Days will also be held on April 7 on the Canby Campus and on April 12 in Pipestone. Granite Falls was the first test run of the enrollment event.

In the powerline program students were able to literally climb a powerline pole. In Mechatronics prospects took a chance at the “money machine” where they tested a previous year project with the chance to win a dolla., In welding the students were able to utilize a welding simulator and in Precision Machining they were able to make a small table top game using precision machining equipment.

The events popularity and new student acquisitions are a great spring reminder of the educational spring of opportunity in our own backyard. There are great in-person and online educational life changers within reach, young people discovering their passions for the first time and some folks finding a new field of inspiration the second time around. Minnesota West offers 5 campuses in Canby, Granite Falls, Pipestone, Jackson, Worthington and the Luverne Center(healthcare programs). The community college’s enrichment of the rural areas it serves is easy to gauge in the success of events like this first 2021 venture.