LHBN Garden Tour Fundraiser Cancelled

Founded in 1999, The Living At Home Block Nurse Program was created to meet the needs of elders that live in their own homes. The organization relies on volunteers to provide basic services including transportation, housekeeping, friendly visits, and much more. LAH/BNP also coordinates with other organizations to deliver evidence-based Alzheimer’s training to the public. The organizational belief is “By enhancing and protecting the health and well being of elders, families and caregivers in our community” with a mission statement that says “Our program provides a means for people to improve and maintain wellness, stay in their homes they love, avert or delay nursing home placement and effectively prevent health care problems before they escalate.”

A garden tour fundraiser has taken place in 2017, 2018, 2019 with great success but the event was missed like many others, due to the wave of 2020 pandemic cancellations. The garden tours were poised for a grand return this year with three beautiful plant filled green spaces slated for touring. Unfortunately the recent drought conditions across the country, paired with a sweltering heat wave here in Minnesota, the event has now sadly had to cancel for a second year in a row, mere days before the tours were set to begin on Tuesday June 29. This year's event would have brought attendees together at the conclusion for a “How to create your succulent planter” class. The class would have been hosted by local farmers market vendor, Brenda Werner, at Stella and Poppy on Prentice street.

The garden tour event is slated for another attempted return next year and based on what the line up would have been, it can't come soon enough. Eager garden walkers should watch the Living at Home Block Nurse program facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/granitefallslah/?tsid=0.09803148422704899&source=result for 2022 tour info starting around May of 2022. With past years offering points of interest such as upwards of six gardens and a Victorian Home tour, there is no telling what excitement 2022 will hold.