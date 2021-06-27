Makers Market takes Granite streets by storm

Granite Falls has become a one stop shop for the best local art, Minnesota made products, and live music in the southwest region but now the community has taken some of it’s best offerings and rolled them into an all in one monthly event! The first “Minnesota Makers Market” was held Thursday, June 3, and the inaugural night was certainly deemed a hit with 26 vendors involved in the event's maiden voyage, as well as, a sea of shoppers and art lovers showed up to check out the riverfront festivities.

The monthly recurring summer market is part of a communal effort led by the Granite Area Arts Council who holds the event permit. The dreamy details that make the riverwalk music, shopping and activities flow so beautifully together like the mighty Minnesota river the event borders have been pulled together by organizers Mary Gillespie and City Artist in Residency Dani Prados.

Each first Thursday event occurs from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and incorporates a musical performance in an art filled courtyard by the river. The night also boasts free arts classes and activities inside the K.K. Berge building, a long line of vendor tents packed with locally made items, and nearly every shop on prentice street offering to stay open late with their own deals and promotions. Music for the markets is funded by a grant from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council. Made possible by the voters of Minnesota thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund and an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the State’s general fund.

The Makers Market series is designed for summer enjoyment with the next market gathering on July 1, then August 5, and the final summer market on September 2. Local shoppers and art lovers will have another event to see many of their same market favorites, CAIR fair, a summer art fair in Granite Falls scheduled to be held on Saturday September 18.

Get out and walk the river next Thursday July 1. Items like watercolor arts, jewelry, handmade soap, baked goods, jams, jellies, magnets and more will be waiting for local shoppers to peruse. For more information on the event visit https://m.facebook.com/MakersOnTheMinnesota/ online or stop in the home of the Granite Area Arts Council at 807m Prentice Street in Granite Falls.