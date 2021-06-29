Kilowatts face off against Wabasso at home

The Granite Falls Kilowatts took to the field this past Sunday June 27 and whether the weather was raining or sun, the home team was shining.

Granite Falls racked up two runs taking the lead early over Wabasso. The second inning runs were made by Cole Richter and Austin Friese. Bennett Knapper pitched the first seven innings giving up only one run and five hits.

Bennett Knapper on top of deftly pitching numerous innings also brought in a run in the 3rd inning. Fielder Kyle Tebeest brought in the final Kilowatts run in the 5th inning. Zach Enevoldson, Brandon Grund, Cole Richter, and Dylan Lindsrom all had game hits.

Pitcher Christian Kanten tagged into the pitcher's mound to finish out the final two innings giving up one hit and no runs. The Kilowatts took the game with a final score of 4-1 bringing their season record to date to three wins and five losses.