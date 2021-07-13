Home Game: Kilowatts take on Marshall

The Kilowatts played the Marshall A’s on Wednesday, July 7 at Richter Field. Christian Kanten and Bennett Knapper had game hits with Kanten also lending his arm to the mound. Kanten pitched relief with four strikeouts, letting through three hits and no runs.

In the fifth inning, Zach Enevoldson got the first and only Kilowatts run. At the time it felt like anyone’s ballgame but the A’s pulled ahead with a fervor in the eighth, bringing thescore to 9-1 in their favor.

The A’s batters kept Kilowatts opening pitcher Adam Brewer busy. Brewer threw 118 pitches, striking out three players, giving up ten runs and eight hits. The final game score of 10-1 A’s win.

The Kilowatt’s next game is Wednesday, July 14 at Raymond starting at 7:30pm. The next home game is scheduled for Sunday, July 18 at 5:00pm.

Granite Falls currently ranks above neighboring communities Sacred Heart and Wabasso in the Minnesota Baseball Corn Belt league. Fans are encouraged to get out to the stands and help amplify the team's support base for the home stretch of this Kilowatt’s season.