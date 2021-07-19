Granite Falls Legion Baseball team wins Sub Region Championship

Amy Nordaune

Granite Falls Legion Post 69 baseball team won the Sub Region Championship this past weekend in Madison. After falling to Dawson/Canby on Friday 1 to 4, they came back on Saturday to defeat Montevideo 7 to 6 and then defeat Dawson/Canby 5 to 0. On Sunday, Granite needed to beat Madison twice. In Game One, they won 4 to 3 and in the Championship Game, Granite won 9 to 4. Granite Falls will now move on to the Final Four this coming weekend in Minnewaska. They will play Ashby at 7:30 on Friday, July 23rd.