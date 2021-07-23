Kilowatts derailed by the Rails

The Granite Falls Kilowatts left it all in the field this past sizzling Sunday at Richter Field, during a home game against the Willmar Rails. Sadly, it wasn’t enough to help the local town ball team recover the promising lead that started it all.

The Kilowatts had four runs by the bottom of the first inning with Willmar puttering behind at zero like a broken boxcar. The home team started strong, conjuring the early lead with ease. Bennett Knapper led as opening pitcher, lasting a little over four innings hurling 83 pitches while giving up three runs in the second and third innings. Dalton Anderson was next brought to the mound for a little over one inning, giving up eight runs. Pitcher Tom Lindstrom finished out the game throwing two innings, giving up five runs.

The Kilowatts lead seemed to slip as the humidity rose and a few questionable umpire calls started to splinter the spirits of the home team.

Jordan Odegard, Kyle Tebeest, Bennett Knapper, and Markus Kranz, all had runs. Odegard, Tebeest, and Knapper also had hits alongside Zac Envoldson, and Dylan Lindstrom.

The game ended with a somber 16-4 score in favor of the Rails. The Kilowatts have two games left in the regular season before the league playoffs begin. The next bout of the bats is a home game against Sacred Heart on Wednesday, July 21 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, July 15 at Bird Island, game time 1:30pm.