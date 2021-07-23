Granite Falls Historical Society innovates to offer entertainment & history under one roof

Small town assets are taking a note from new trends that are getting folks in the door at businesses and organizational centers across America. One local example of innovation in partnering a modern day escape room experience with a historical society's mission is finding success at the Andrew Volstead House, home of the Granite Falls Historical Society. The Nellie Volstead’s Escape Room has seen large groups lining up to get a big city adventure with ties to a local legacy.

The escape room is located in the kitchen of the Andrew Volstead House Museum. Appointments must be made ahead of time and are scheduled for operational hours. The nominal fee is $19 per person or $10 per student ages 10-16 with an adult accompanying the group in the museum. Included with the purchase is use of a photo booth with 1920s clothing available. If guests solve the puzzle they also receive a special Volstead ornament.

All proceeds go to the Granite Falls Historical Society, a worthy and creative nonprofit. The group is known for offering reindeer at Christmas, careful custodianship of volumes of Andrew Volstead history, the well preserved Volstead House museum, and sponsorship support of numerous community events.

For an appointment click services on the GFHS facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GraniteFallsHistory or email gfheritage@gmail.com . Walk-ins are permitted if no appointments are booked. Groups are allowed one hour to solve the puzzle and escape, then celebrate with a 1920s photo!