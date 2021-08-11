Almich's Market begins week long 60th anniversary celebration

Almich's Market has kicked off a week long event for their anniversary celebration which started on Monday, August 9.

Although the term "Taco Tuesday" has been coined by many, Almich's simply could not wait for Tuesday to serve their delicious gourmet quality, street tacos. Staff and ownship set up a fast moving taco stand outside the Granite Falls location to serve the numerous visitors coming to shop and celebrating the local, long running, grocery staple on Monday.

August 8 going through August 15, Almich’s Market will offer pricing specials including sixty cents off numerous products and items reduced to a price ending in sixty cents. Each weekday the Granite Falls location will feature daily themed fun. Monday will offer $2 tacos served outside, Tuesday, Almich’s workers of the past will serve free hot dogs and chips for a lunch hour, residents can stop in and see former owners, Bill, Jim, and Joanne Almich all onsite helping with the day. Wednesday, the store will offer free fresh baked cookies and on Thursday, loosen your belt for Ribfest with a full rack of ribs for $13.99 from 11:00am-6:00pm. Friday is milk day offering $2.60 gallons. Shoppers can also register in the Granite Falls store only, for a chance to win prizes like a 9 cubic ft. freezer chest, a LG UHD 55 inch TV, a Weber travel grill and more!

More ongoing anniversary celebration coverage to come!

CORRECTION: In last weeks article titled "Almich’s Market celebrates a more than 60 year family tradition of serving rural grocery needs" two errors were made. The Almich's of Clara City was misidentified as "Clarkfield". Please note Brett Almich does not run or own a grocery story in Clarkfield. Also, former Almich owner and Almich family member "Jim Almich" was misidentified as "Joe Almich". The correct former owner/partner in the chain should be noted as Jim Almich, Brett Almich's uncle.