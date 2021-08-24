Collision Pros and Glass celebrates 25 years

Collision Pros and Glass celebrated its quarter of a century anniversary with 25 years under owner Todd Tennis on Wednesday, August 18. Community members, clients, friends and family gathered to enjoy hot dogs, an array of sugar, chocolate chip, and monster cookies. The pink punch flanked the cookies like a prairie sunset.

Todd came to Granite Falls for the technical college in 1988 moving to the state from Wilmot, South Dakota. He worked in Granite at Pichts auto during college and while in town met his then college sweetheart, now wife of 30 years, Amy Tennis (formerly Hegna).

After graduation in 1990, Todd went to work for Stan and Karen Kaatz of Clarkfield, who at the time owned Collision Pros & Glass Inc.. “They were wonderful, Stan was really a great boss,” said Todd of working for the Kaatz’s. After six year of experience gathered under Stan Kaatz, Todd and Stan were ready for a change. Kaatz was looking to sell his business and Todd Tennis was ready to take his degree, years of experience, and gumption, to the next level and own something of his own.

At this time Todd and Amy had been living in Clarkfield 6 years, it was 1996 and their oldest daughter Tiffany was just a shimmer in her young parents eyes. Todd made the move to buy the business alongside a partner, Jim Loose. Todd was then able to buy Jim out in 1999 and has been the sole owner and operator ever since.

Now 25 years later, Collision Pro’s and Glass is where many are going in masses to get their collision repair, custom paint, glass repair and replacements as well as customizing and detailing. The reason for the continued success could be measured in many ways but after talking with Todd about his passion for his business, the key ingredient is clear, it is care.

Todd’s calm tone takes flight when asked what excites him about his work. “Collision repair is the really fun stuff to me,” he explains eagerly. This answer surprises when one considers images of custom paint jobs and craftsmanship Todd had artistically orchestrated over the past 25 years. It seems these would be quantified as “the fun stuff”, but to Todd the joy in his work lies in making someone whole after a traumatic encounter like a wreck. “ Trying to make something look like new after a collision, like it never even happened, and getting someone back to enjoying their vehicle, that's when I feel a lot of pride in my work,” says Todd.

Todd, his family, and his talents in service, have now been a staple of Clarkfield for 31 years. His daughter, Tiffany, 24, is now a preschool teacher in Sioux Falls and his youngest, Whitney, 20, works in Cottonwood and Clarkfield for Handeland Chiropractic.

Collision Pros and Glass leans on local talent to make the shop a success with help like long time employee Justin Thiel. " He is a big part of the team, we work well together, and he has become a key asset to our service offerings" said owner Todd Tennis of Justin.

Collision Pros and Glass has built a clear following by putting in the effort, and heart, to well represent the Clarkfield business community. The evidence could be seen in the smiles of the happy customers coming and going during the anniversary celebration, the investment of mural art on their building exterior adding to the town aesthetic, and the excellent online reviews for their work product (facebook business, google business).

For more information on Collision Pros and Glass, stop in to 319 13th street or call 320-669-4900, visit with Todd, and take in the mural. Find the business on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Collision-Pros-Glass-Inc-1791350384477873 for more information and photos.