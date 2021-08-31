Daves Electric holds 40 year anniversary event

Dave's Electric Motor celebrated it's 40-year anniversary on Thursday, August 19 with hoards of guests pouring through the long running local service stop. Free food was served to visiting guests throughout the day, and drawings were held for items like a water cooler and Milwaukee tools merchandise.

Drawing items and winners included: Vikings/Steelers tickets-Jon Jeseritz, Water Cooler-Marshall Anderson, Milwaukee Inflator-Easton Vance, Milwaukee Speaker-Dave Geihl, $40 gift Certificate’s-Paul Sheggeby-David Syring-Steve Mortenson-Steve Rupp-Emily Albin-Bruce Bestland-Rodney Peterson-Brett Haar-Donna Halvorson-Cole Anderson, Glacier Flag-Sam Michaels, M12 Ratchet-Eric Hildahl, Milwaukee Impact Drivers-Paul Anderson-Jeanie Satre, Milwaukee Flashlights-Pat Hornick-Don Buesing-Matt Freirichs-Lee Thull, Milwaukee Glass sets-Chad Nowaki-Todd Soderstrom-Grant Lalim-Dave Willander-Ed Krosch-Travis Godfrey-Rykie Klocow, EC Graphics-Karissa Fettig-Deb Roskens-Katie Kaz-Cade Robertson.