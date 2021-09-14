Clarkfield hosts "Never forget" September 11 event

Jess Gorman
Granite Falls Advocate Tribune

Clarkfield hosted one of southwest Minnesota's most expansive gatherings to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, taking time out to honor those lost, and those who sacrificed their own safety to save others.

The Valhalla park festivities included: a food stand, numerous bounce houses and inflatable games, rootbeer floats, a free pork chop supper, a rememberance program, live music by the "Roxbury", a street dance, beer garden, and a high quality fireworks show. A softball tournament was also held throughout the day at North park from 9:00am to 8:00pm.

The bingo games offered an impressive spread of prizes for players. Crowds buzzed around the prize table to get a gander of the spoils to win. Grand prize winners walked away such items as a 58" flat screen TV, a Gateway laptop, a Gateway ultra slim notebook, and bluetooth earbuds. Other prizes included: nerf guns, a 28" griddle cook station, board games, housewares, and toys.  

The event was a collaborative community effort by the Clarkfield Fire Department and the Clarkfield Prairie Cardinals, who organized the festivities and gathered a litany of volunteers to make the day a success.

