River wall art expands behind the K.K. Berge in Granite Falls

Those who fancy an evening stroll by the Minnesota River in Granite Falls may have noticed the evergrowing wall of art reflecting of the waters edge, has started to expand. However, those who don't take the road less traveled as often behind the Prentice street business district, may have missed an array of treaures being mortared into the fabric, or more so concrete, of the community.

Granite Area Arts Council member Tammy Isfeld explained "The mosaics are all made by volunteers who bought a kit and completed it sometime between Dec of 2020 and July 2021. I am applying the mortar and grout." The mortar and some of the grout was donated by Aus Floors and More.

The ages of the people who created the mosaics being placed cover a wide from range 4 to 94! The pieces were designed not just locals, many of the creatives reside in other areas as far off as Alaska. These folks have pitched in due to some unique love or connection they share to Granite Falls.

The lastest public art section is hoped to conclude by late fall of 2021 and a new section will begin in spring 2022.

Volunteers have been welcomed to help paint and grout during various summer events. The next opportunity will be this coming Saturday, September 18, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm during Squidfest. Volunteers are not required to have expertise in painting or mosaics, anyone can help, and Tammy Isfeld adds "I would be happy to teach them!."