Major "Carbon Capture" project to bring environmental health and jobs through $4.5 billion dollar investment

Granite Falls received some exciting news in terms of carbon capture development and local ethanol industry impact through the recent announcement by Summit Carbon Solutions who presented to the Yellow Medicine County Board on August 24.

The company, Summit Carbon Solutions, has sought to lower greenhouse gas emissions by connecting industrial facilities through strategic infrastructure to safely and permanently store carbon dioxide.

The business recently proposed a $4.5 billion investment, the Midwest Carbon Express project, to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Minnesota as well as four other midwest states.

There are currently 31 ethanol plants in the midwest region who have joined the project, including Granite Falls Energy in Granite Falls, MN.

The project would create between 14,000 and 17,000 jobs in the total 5 state region and will be capable of capturing and permanently storing up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year. The storage equivalent of removing nearly 2.6 million vehicles from the road each year.

The project holds local potential economic and environmental benefits across the midwest and locally in Yellow Medicine County. To address the threats of greenhouse gas emissions, Summit Carbon Solutions, has built a strategy around two core facts.

The world must reach net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050 in order to achieve the 1.5 degree Celsius global average temperature increase limit.

A dramatic increase in carbon capture and storage “CCS” is crucial to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions.

The company is working to meet the reality of these facts by taking aggressive steps to invest in carbon capture and storage projects. The project effort's design prevents CO2 from being released by power generation and other industrial processes.

The individual $4.5 billion project investment is expected to be the largest carbon capture storage project in the world.