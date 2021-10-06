Yellow Medicine County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 48% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 48% of people living in Yellow Medicine County are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 5, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 725,451 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 3% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of Oct. 5 are Cook County (73%), Olmsted County (67%), Hennepin County (65%), Wabasha County (63%) and Ramsey County (62%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Yellow Medicine County as of Oct. 5:

How many people in Yellow Medicine County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

53% of people in Yellow Medicine County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 5,261 people

48% of people in Yellow Medicine County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 4,774 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

65% of people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,594,949 people

60% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 3,293,694 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.