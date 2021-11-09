Granite Falls Area Community Foundation upcoming awards event

Granite Falls Area Community Foundation

The Granite Falls Area Community Foundation (GFACF) will be featuring John Lauritsen, WCCO television reporter, as the speaker at their Annual Grant Awards Event on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Granite Run Golf Course (event sponsor for the GFACF Event).

John Lauritsen grew up on a farm near Milan MN and graduated from Montevideo Senior High School. He received a Master’s Degree in mass communications from St. Cloud State University. He has experience at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, KWWL-TV in Waterloo, Iowa and Channel 12 in Brooklyn Park. He has been a reporter, anchor, editor, producer and photographer during his television career. John covers a variety of stories as a WCCO reporter; you can find him covering a crime story, a fire, a human interest story. John is also the Finding Minnesota reporter at WCCO, where each week he features a unique person or destination in our beautiful state. In 2009, John received an Emmy for a story he did on a high school wrestler who survived the Cottonwood bus crash.

The public is invited to the GFACF Event. Free will donations are accepted. Social hour begins at at 5:00 p.m. with appetizers and wine tasting. The program begins at 6:00 p.m. with speaker John Lauritsen. The GFACF 2021 grant awards will follow. The Foundation is very pleased to announce that there are 24 grant recipients this year. Over the past twelve years, Granite Falls Area Community Foundation has had the privilege of awarding grants totaling over $180,000 to many area non-profit organizations.