Granite Falls Cemetery receives Shed donation

City of Granite Falls

The City of Granite Falls would like to thank Andrea Leyse Doop and Todd Leyse Co-owners of Adam’s Pest Control, Inc. for their recent donation of a new shed to the City of Granite Falls Cemetery. Andrea and Rodney Doop visited the cemetery in May of 2021, placing flower pots on several family members’ grave sites. As they drove out of the cemetery, Andrea noticed that the previous shed was in disrepair and was in need of replacement. After visiting with her brother, and business partner Todd Leyse, they both agreed it would be a great contribution to the City Cemetery and community where the majority of their family rests.