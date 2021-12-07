Granite Falls Legion welcomes Crafters to downtown

Jess Gorman
Granite Falls Advocate Tribune

On Saturday, December 4, the Granite Falls Legion hosted a Craft Fair with nearly twenty vendors bringing in hand made items for shoppers to peruse.  This would be the Legions 3rd annual craft fair event, however last years locally made treasures were not on display in light of Covid pandemic concerns around gatherings. 

The holiday spirit could be found on the tables and in the attire of the cheerful craft vendors.

Manager Rob Jepma said "It was very well attended this year. We were especially busy  from 10:00am to noon".  Jepma also informed the Legion would be participating in the downtown Winter Solstice night efforts, bringing Crafters back on December 21 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm in coordination with other local shops.

Vendors and shoppers were all smiles at the selection and craft fair event on Saturday, December 4.
Wood work, hand sewn items, handmade jewelry and more could be found at the Granite Falls American Legion craft fair on Saturday, December 4.

The second annual downtown Winter Solstice gathering is planned to offer fire pits, food, and shopping deals the evening of December 2.

Well arranged succulents in festive unique pots were also for sale at the GF Legion craft fair.
Local creatives made their ready to purchase creations known at the Legion's crafters event.
The Granite Falls American Legion kicked off the weekend with a craft fair on Saturday, December 4.
Creative tumblers were on display as one of the many numerous gift options at the Granite Falls American Legion craft fair.