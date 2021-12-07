Granite Falls Legion welcomes Crafters to downtown

On Saturday, December 4, the Granite Falls Legion hosted a Craft Fair with nearly twenty vendors bringing in hand made items for shoppers to peruse. This would be the Legions 3rd annual craft fair event, however last years locally made treasures were not on display in light of Covid pandemic concerns around gatherings.

Manager Rob Jepma said "It was very well attended this year. We were especially busy from 10:00am to noon". Jepma also informed the Legion would be participating in the downtown Winter Solstice night efforts, bringing Crafters back on December 21 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm in coordination with other local shops.

The second annual downtown Winter Solstice gathering is planned to offer fire pits, food, and shopping deals the evening of December 2.