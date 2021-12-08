YME Basketball hits the court for home opener

From Staff Reports

Monday evening, the YME boys took on ACGC in a home game for a 63-71 loss. Leaders in the game included Bryce Sneller who scored 16 points. Scoring from that game follows:

YME (0-2) 31 32 — 63

ACGC (2-1) 42 29 — 71

Individual Scoring: Nikson Knapper 8, Cody Dahlager 4, Isaac Jimenez 3, Archie LaRose 4, Xzavier Mikel 2, Landon Anderson 6, James Peterson 2, Israel Eakes 6, Bryce Sneller 16, Owen Torvik 12

3-pointers: Knapper 1, Jimenez 1, Anderson 1

Rebound top scorer: Sneller 8

Assist top scorer: Dahlager 3

Steal top scorers: Knapper 2, LaRose 2

Block top scorer: Torvik 2

