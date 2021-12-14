Clarkfield Prairie Cardinals offer visits with Santa

The Clarkfield Prairies Cardinals have continued their tradition of bringing holiday cheer to the children of Clarkfield with another yearly visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. On Sunday, December 5, Santa and his Misses made the trek all the way from the North Pole to Elsie's Cafe in Clarkfield. The festive pair took photos with families, found no one was on the naughty list, and sent children home with cookie decorating treat bags.