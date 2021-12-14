Todd Tennis brings "Cousin Eddie" to life for holiday food collection

Todd Tennis of Collision Pros & Glass Inc. out of Clarkfield found a creative way to gather food for his local food over this holiday season, and now, it's a hopeful tradition area residents will look forward to enjoying for many years to come.

Todd, as well as most of the country, is familiar with the classic holiday film "National Lampoons: Christmas Vacation". Many holiday film lovers hold the Chevy Chase led film as a family classic they can all identify with, even down to the well meaning, chaos driven character of "Cousin Eddie" played by actor Randy Quaid.

In order to raise holiday food donations for the Clarkfield Food Shelf, Todd had an idea. He had an old station wagon and camper, and happened to bear a small resemblance to the "Cousin Eddie" character if he suited up with the right attire...The right attire being; a distinct hat, shortened bath robe, boots, and bare legs.

With the outfit on and the camper, station wagon, and other recreated movie props in place at the front of Collision Pros & Glass, a scene was set. Todd Tennis had created a National Lampoons homage in the front yard of his Clarkfield business location. The public was invited to walk through, see the sites and take a photo with "Cousin Eddie" himself all for a small price, a food donation.

Tennis has done the photo opportunity promotion multiple times already this month and as of the last visit from the Advocate Tribune, He had gathered 175 donated items to help feed area families this holiday season. The collection number is still growing since "Cousin Eddie's"/Todd Tennis's big heart doesn't rest. He plans to make a few more appearances through December sporting the full costume in order to fill pantries for those in need.

For more information on how to snag a photo with "Cousin Eddie" visit the Collision Pros & Glass Inc. Facebook page.