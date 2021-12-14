Granite Falls raises Christmas tree on Prentice Street

Downtown Granite Falls has a city Christmas tree thanks to the collaboration of the Winter Solstice Planning Committee, the Granite Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau, and a grant from "Explore Minnesota Tourism". The tree was placed near the historic foot bridge on the Prentice Street plaza by city workers full of smiles and determination on Tuesday, December 14. Lights have gone on and ornaments are to come. Check out the tree in full splendor during the Winter Solstice celebration on Tuesday, December 21.