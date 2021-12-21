Church Directory

Granite Falls Advocate Tribune

Belview

GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH

Pari Bailey, Pastor

WORD OF LIFE LUTHERAN

CHURCH-LCMC

105 S Main St., Belview

Brad Larson, Pastor

Contact: Judy Grannes

jgran@mvtvwireless.com

Boyd

ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN (WELS)

3159 250th Ave., Boyd (Omro Township)

Pastor Allen Lonnquist. stjohnsomro@gmail.com

Sunday 9:00 AM Worship service.

TRINITY LUTHERAN

Lori Wold, Pastor

In-person service starting this Sunday at 10:15 am.

Canby

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

Jeff Cooper, Pastor

Sun. 10:40 am S.S. & Adult Bible study. Call 507-223-5104 for info

Clarkfield

ASSEMBLY OF GOD

Pastor Ed Williamson

320-669-4651

Praise & Worship Practice 7pm Wednesdays

CLARKFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH

1000 15TH AVE

PO BOX 486

CLARKFIELD, MN 56223

Pr. Jeannie Megorden

December 26 No Sunday school 10:15 am Worship

December 28 No Quilting

December 29 No Bible Study

January 2 9:00am Sunday school 10:15 am Worship

NEW LIFE CHURCH

Doug Clevenger, Pastor

Sun. 9 am Adult Bible study; Fellowship; 10 am Family Worship; Sat. 7 am Men’s Discipleship Group.

MINISTERIOS EL BUEN

SAMATANO, (507-476-3327)

1415 12th Ave., Clarkfield

Brenda Flores, Pastors

Svcs: Wed.: 7 pm Bible Study; Thurs. 7 pm Prayer Mtg.; Sun. 10 a.m. Worship.

ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH

Missouri Synod (Tyro-Boyd)

320-855-2554 Church

Pastor Dean Rager

Fri. Dec. 24th 3:15pm Hymn Sing & 3:30pm Children's Christmas Program.

Sun. Dec. 26th 10:30am Worship Service.

AUGUSTANA LUTHERAN

921 11th Avenue Clarkfield, MN 56233

Vicar Mort Meyenburg, 320-841-1085

Sunday Worship 9:30, All Church Sunday School is the 2nd Sunday of the month.

Cottonwood

CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH

Janel Kuester, Pastor

YouTube links can be found at www.christcottonwood.org

Monday: 4:30 pm Cable Channel 180

Sunday: 9 a.m. Preschooler Sunday School/Worship 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: 6 p.m. Mission Possible/Kindergarten – 6th Grade 7 p.m. Confirmation

ENGLISH LUTHERAN CHURCH

Pr. Michael Muehlenhardt

9:00 a.m. Divine Service, 10:15 a.m. Sunday school and Bible class

ST. MARY'S CHURCH

255 West 4th Cottonwood MN

507-423-5220

Fr. Anthony Stubeda

Dec 21- 5:30pm confessions

Dec 22- 5:30pm Mass 6:15pm-7:30pm Grades 5-11 FF Classes/Reconciliation

Dec 24- 4:00pm Mass-Vigil of the Nativity of our Lord

Dec 25- 9:00am Mass-Nativity of our Lord

Dec 26- The Holy Family 8:15am-8:45am confessions 9:00am Mass-No Sunday School

Dec 29- 5:30pm Mass, Christmas Break No FF Classes

Dec 31- 5:30pm Mass, New Years Eve

Jan 1- No Mass

Swan lake

Evangelical FREE church

Pastor James Allen

Sun. 9:30 am Worship Service.

YELLOW MEDICINE LUTHERAN CHURCH

Hanley Falls

Pastor Steve Quist (507) 337-0068

Tim Velde, Lay Minister (507) 828-5343

Dec 24-Christmas Eve worship 5:00pm (in person and facebook live)

Dec 28- NO Confirmation Class, NO Sunday School, 10:00am Worship Service (in person and facebook live)

HAZEL RUN LUTHERAN CHURCH (LCMC)

Hazel Run

Cody Mills, Pastor

320-383-2336

9:00 AM in person Church Service.

St. LUCAS LUTHERAN

4232 170th Ave, Cottonwood, 56229

Vicar Mort Meyenburg, 320-841-1085

Sunday Worship 8:30

Sacred Heart/Echo

HAWK CREEK AND ROCK VALLEY LUTHERAN

Daniel Bowman, Pastor

Hours: Wed.: 9-12 HC Office; 1-4 p.m. RV Office; - 9:00 am HC.

Sun. 9:00 am HC Worship (Indoor), 10:30 am RV Worship, HC /RV Online Worship

ECHO ALLIANCE CHURCH

Pastor Marty Reynhout

Sun: 9 am Worship; Wed. 7 pm Bible Study, Prayer. Kids’ Club, Youth Mtgs.

Granite Falls

ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH

1620 11th Ave.

Jim Wolfe, Pastor

Church: 320-564-3458

Sun. 9:30 am Fellowship Gathering “Coffee Time”; 10 am Worship Service; Wed. 6:30 pm Bible Study: 6:30 pm Go Kids (Gr. K-6).

GRANITE FALLS LUTHERAN

320-564-3746

Pastor Mark Manning

Pastor Paul Drees

Worship 9:00am on Sundays - also on Facebook Live

Please check our website/facebook for up to date information regarding in-person worship.

https://www.granitefallslutheran.com/

2nd and 4th Thursdays Espresso Time.

Saturdays at 7:00 am Men's Coffee at Hardees in Granite Falls

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

10th Avenue & 16th Street

Ryan Martin, Pastor

320-564-3748

www.firstbaptistgranitefalls.org

Sun. 9:15 am Prayer; 10:30 am Worship; 1:30 pm SS.; Wed. 6:30 pm weekly Midweek service

PEJIHUTAZIZI

PRESBYTERIAN INDIAN CHURCH

Fern Cloud, Pastor

Sun. 10:30 am Worship.

ROCK HAVEN CHURCH

John McCosh, Pastor

320-981-0269

Joel Newberg, Pastor

320-894-4378

Sunday 9 am service in Montevideo (716 Benson Rd.)

10:30 am service in Granite Falls (1858 Hwy. 212 W)

Sermons also available through the website.

www.rockhavenchurch.org

HOLY FAMILY AREA CATHOLIC COMMUNITY

Fr. Paul Timmerman, Pastor

www.holyfamilyarea.org

Effective September 11th, Holy Family Area Catholic Community has the following Mass updates:

Weekend Mass Times:

Saturday: 5:00pm at St. Andrew in Granite Fall 7:00pm at St. Joseph in Montevideo-Spanish Mass

Sunday: 8:30am at St. James in Dawson 10:30am at St. Joseph in Montevideo

Daily Mass Times:

Tuesday: 5:00pm at St. Andrew in Granite Falls

Wednesday: 5:00pm at St. James in Dawson

Thursday: 5:30pm at St. Joseph in Montevideo

Friday: 10am at St. Andrew in Granite Falls

Confession Times:

Tuesday thru Friday: 30 minutes before daily Mass

Saturday: 9:30am-10:30am at St. Joseph in Montevideo

4:15pm at St. Andrew’s in Granite Falls

Sunday: 8:00am at St. James in Dawson

Please check holyfamilyarea.org website for up-to-date information, as all times and dates are subject to change

ST. PAUL LUTH. CHURCH

Pastor Jonathan Varns

1050 10th Ave, Granite Falls

320-564-2221

Sun. 9:30 am communion service

UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

www.granitefallsucc.org

We are now meeting for worship on Sunday mornings in person and on FB live at 9:30am. All are welcome.

BERGEN LUTHERAN

4603 310th Avenue, Granite Falls, MN 56241

Vicar Mort Meyenburg, 320-841-1085

Sunday Worship 10:30, Sunday School during worship on the 2nd and last Sundays. Live Zoom service each Sunday at 10:30, information at www.healingwatershttp://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/GWAZCKr7JZfDRwpDZIvuF0n?domain=parish.org.

Maynard

MAYNARD LUTHERAN

Pastor: Amy Juel

Sun.10:30 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

Wang Lutheran Church

Pastor Bradley Larson

PO Box 185

Maynard, MN

320-367-2958 – Church Telephone

605-467-6839 – Pastor Cell Phone

SARON LUTHERAN CHURCH

Pastor Matt Danielson

320-269-8260

Baxtersaron.weebly.com

Worship Service – 10:00 am

Wood Lake

ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN

Pastor Johann Caauwe

www.stjohnswoodlake.com

Fall/Winter Schedule

Sun. 9 am Bible Hour; 10:15 am Divine Service

ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN

Rural Wood Lake

Pastor

865-850-5248

pastor@yourstlukes.com

Check Facebook for info. on our “Drive-in and Dial-in” services.

WOOD LAKE

UNITED METHODIST

Orinda Winther, Pastor

507-485-3358 or 320-304-1079

mwinther9@gmail.com

Sun. 9:00 am Worship