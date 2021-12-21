Church Directory
Belview
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Pari Bailey, Pastor
WORD OF LIFE LUTHERAN
CHURCH-LCMC
105 S Main St., Belview
Brad Larson, Pastor
Contact: Judy Grannes
jgran@mvtvwireless.com
Boyd
ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN (WELS)
3159 250th Ave., Boyd (Omro Township)
Pastor Allen Lonnquist. stjohnsomro@gmail.com
Sunday 9:00 AM Worship service.
TRINITY LUTHERAN
Lori Wold, Pastor
In-person service starting this Sunday at 10:15 am.
Canby
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
Jeff Cooper, Pastor
Sun. 10:40 am S.S. & Adult Bible study. Call 507-223-5104 for info
Clarkfield
ASSEMBLY OF GOD
Pastor Ed Williamson
320-669-4651
Praise & Worship Practice 7pm Wednesdays
CLARKFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH
1000 15TH AVE
PO BOX 486
CLARKFIELD, MN 56223
Pr. Jeannie Megorden
December 26 No Sunday school 10:15 am Worship
December 28 No Quilting
December 29 No Bible Study
January 2 9:00am Sunday school 10:15 am Worship
NEW LIFE CHURCH
Doug Clevenger, Pastor
Sun. 9 am Adult Bible study; Fellowship; 10 am Family Worship; Sat. 7 am Men’s Discipleship Group.
MINISTERIOS EL BUEN
SAMATANO, (507-476-3327)
1415 12th Ave., Clarkfield
Brenda Flores, Pastors
Svcs: Wed.: 7 pm Bible Study; Thurs. 7 pm Prayer Mtg.; Sun. 10 a.m. Worship.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
Missouri Synod (Tyro-Boyd)
320-855-2554 Church
Pastor Dean Rager
Fri. Dec. 24th 3:15pm Hymn Sing & 3:30pm Children's Christmas Program.
Sun. Dec. 26th 10:30am Worship Service.
AUGUSTANA LUTHERAN
921 11th Avenue Clarkfield, MN 56233
Vicar Mort Meyenburg, 320-841-1085
Sunday Worship 9:30, All Church Sunday School is the 2nd Sunday of the month.
Cottonwood
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
Janel Kuester, Pastor
YouTube links can be found at www.christcottonwood.org
Monday: 4:30 pm Cable Channel 180
Sunday: 9 a.m. Preschooler Sunday School/Worship 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: 6 p.m. Mission Possible/Kindergarten – 6th Grade 7 p.m. Confirmation
ENGLISH LUTHERAN CHURCH
Pr. Michael Muehlenhardt
9:00 a.m. Divine Service, 10:15 a.m. Sunday school and Bible class
ST. MARY'S CHURCH
255 West 4th Cottonwood MN
507-423-5220
Fr. Anthony Stubeda
Dec 21- 5:30pm confessions
Dec 22- 5:30pm Mass 6:15pm-7:30pm Grades 5-11 FF Classes/Reconciliation
Dec 24- 4:00pm Mass-Vigil of the Nativity of our Lord
Dec 25- 9:00am Mass-Nativity of our Lord
Dec 26- The Holy Family 8:15am-8:45am confessions 9:00am Mass-No Sunday School
Dec 29- 5:30pm Mass, Christmas Break No FF Classes
Dec 31- 5:30pm Mass, New Years Eve
Jan 1- No Mass
Swan lake
Evangelical FREE church
Pastor James Allen
Sun. 9:30 am Worship Service.
YELLOW MEDICINE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Hanley Falls
Pastor Steve Quist (507) 337-0068
Tim Velde, Lay Minister (507) 828-5343
Dec 24-Christmas Eve worship 5:00pm (in person and facebook live)
Dec 28- NO Confirmation Class, NO Sunday School, 10:00am Worship Service (in person and facebook live)
HAZEL RUN LUTHERAN CHURCH (LCMC)
Hazel Run
Cody Mills, Pastor
320-383-2336
9:00 AM in person Church Service.
St. LUCAS LUTHERAN
4232 170th Ave, Cottonwood, 56229
Vicar Mort Meyenburg, 320-841-1085
Sunday Worship 8:30
Sacred Heart/Echo
HAWK CREEK AND ROCK VALLEY LUTHERAN
Daniel Bowman, Pastor
Hours: Wed.: 9-12 HC Office; 1-4 p.m. RV Office; - 9:00 am HC.
Sun. 9:00 am HC Worship (Indoor), 10:30 am RV Worship, HC /RV Online Worship
ECHO ALLIANCE CHURCH
Pastor Marty Reynhout
Sun: 9 am Worship; Wed. 7 pm Bible Study, Prayer. Kids’ Club, Youth Mtgs.
Granite Falls
ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH
1620 11th Ave.
Jim Wolfe, Pastor
Church: 320-564-3458
Sun. 9:30 am Fellowship Gathering “Coffee Time”; 10 am Worship Service; Wed. 6:30 pm Bible Study: 6:30 pm Go Kids (Gr. K-6).
GRANITE FALLS LUTHERAN
320-564-3746
Pastor Mark Manning
Pastor Paul Drees
Worship 9:00am on Sundays - also on Facebook Live
Please check our website/facebook for up to date information regarding in-person worship.
https://www.granitefallslutheran.com/
2nd and 4th Thursdays Espresso Time.
Saturdays at 7:00 am Men's Coffee at Hardees in Granite Falls
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
10th Avenue & 16th Street
Ryan Martin, Pastor
320-564-3748
www.firstbaptistgranitefalls.org
Sun. 9:15 am Prayer; 10:30 am Worship; 1:30 pm SS.; Wed. 6:30 pm weekly Midweek service
PEJIHUTAZIZI
PRESBYTERIAN INDIAN CHURCH
Fern Cloud, Pastor
Sun. 10:30 am Worship.
ROCK HAVEN CHURCH
John McCosh, Pastor
320-981-0269
Joel Newberg, Pastor
320-894-4378
Sunday 9 am service in Montevideo (716 Benson Rd.)
10:30 am service in Granite Falls (1858 Hwy. 212 W)
Sermons also available through the website.
www.rockhavenchurch.org
HOLY FAMILY AREA CATHOLIC COMMUNITY
Fr. Paul Timmerman, Pastor
www.holyfamilyarea.org
Effective September 11th, Holy Family Area Catholic Community has the following Mass updates:
Weekend Mass Times:
Saturday: 5:00pm at St. Andrew in Granite Fall 7:00pm at St. Joseph in Montevideo-Spanish Mass
Sunday: 8:30am at St. James in Dawson 10:30am at St. Joseph in Montevideo
Daily Mass Times:
Tuesday: 5:00pm at St. Andrew in Granite Falls
Wednesday: 5:00pm at St. James in Dawson
Thursday: 5:30pm at St. Joseph in Montevideo
Friday: 10am at St. Andrew in Granite Falls
Confession Times:
Tuesday thru Friday: 30 minutes before daily Mass
Saturday: 9:30am-10:30am at St. Joseph in Montevideo
4:15pm at St. Andrew’s in Granite Falls
Sunday: 8:00am at St. James in Dawson
Please check holyfamilyarea.org website for up-to-date information, as all times and dates are subject to change
ST. PAUL LUTH. CHURCH
Pastor Jonathan Varns
1050 10th Ave, Granite Falls
320-564-2221
Sun. 9:30 am communion service
UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
www.granitefallsucc.org
We are now meeting for worship on Sunday mornings in person and on FB live at 9:30am. All are welcome.
BERGEN LUTHERAN
4603 310th Avenue, Granite Falls, MN 56241
Vicar Mort Meyenburg, 320-841-1085
Sunday Worship 10:30, Sunday School during worship on the 2nd and last Sundays. Live Zoom service each Sunday at 10:30, information at www.healingwatershttp://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/GWAZCKr7JZfDRwpDZIvuF0n?domain=parish.org.
Maynard
MAYNARD LUTHERAN
Pastor: Amy Juel
Sun.10:30 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
Wang Lutheran Church
Pastor Bradley Larson
PO Box 185
Maynard, MN
320-367-2958 – Church Telephone
605-467-6839 – Pastor Cell Phone
SARON LUTHERAN CHURCH
Pastor Matt Danielson
320-269-8260
Baxtersaron.weebly.com
Worship Service – 10:00 am
Wood Lake
ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN
Pastor Johann Caauwe
www.stjohnswoodlake.com
Fall/Winter Schedule
Sun. 9 am Bible Hour; 10:15 am Divine Service
ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN
Rural Wood Lake
Pastor
865-850-5248
pastor@yourstlukes.com
Check Facebook for info. on our “Drive-in and Dial-in” services.
WOOD LAKE
UNITED METHODIST
Orinda Winther, Pastor
507-485-3358 or 320-304-1079
mwinther9@gmail.com
Sun. 9:00 am Worship