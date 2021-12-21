Tiny Village brings whimsy to downtown Granite Falls

A tiny city has emerged in downtown Granite Falls, built for the community and by the community.

Back in October of 2021, local artist in residence, Dani Prados, and story teller and arts activist, Jessie Hennen, met to brainstorm ideas to help reach out to youth in the area through a creative practice. " We we're trying to get classes for young people started at the gallery" said Hennen, "I remembered how obsessed I'd been with dollhouses as a kid". A discussion and plan grew from there...

Both women are members of the GAAC. Through a small bump from the Granite Area Arts Council in budget support, Hennen was able to get art supplies and cheaply bought and donated tiny houses together in the K.K. Berge building studio space. The total project budget was around $275 dollars.

Over the last several weeks of the holiday season the village has been set up inside and available for anyone to come in and help decorate or contribute to a tiny set. Just under a dozen people came in over the time period to help give the small community a big local feel. Hennen remembers vividly, "obsessively gluing tiny chimneys together" during this time.

Adult volunteers came together in workshops to clean out old dollhouses and taped lights to the inside. Jessie's husband Miles, an artist and carpenter, made a miniature table and chair for the cause.

The scene buildings are primarily old dollhouses, with three of them being interesting vintage tin pieces purchased in Montevideo. After the holiday season, the project will be kept in the Arts Council basement and will hopefully be incorporated into an even bigger installation next year.

The set up of the project in the footbridge plaza on Prentice street was approve by City Council in November. The detail filled miniature community will be taken down on January 3, 2022. Hennen plans to be near the project during the December 21 Solstice festivities to answer questions and talk with curious kids about which classes they'd like to take at the GAAC gallery.