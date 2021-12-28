Clarkfield Prairie Cardinals announces holiday outdoor decor winners

The Clarkfield Prairie Cardinals made four Clarkfield residents stockings a little fuller with awards from the recent Holiday Home and Yard Decorating Contest this season. Seven videos can be found on the organizations Facebook showing homes all of the well lit contestants. A total of $275 combined dollars in local gift cards were given out to the top placing homes.

1st place: Terry Sannerud ($150 in gift certificates to local businesses) video 7/7

2nd place: Todd Tennis ($100 in gift certificates to local businesses) video 2/7

3rd place: Jeanette Duis ($75 in gift certificates to local businesses) video 5/7

4th place: Dale & Roxy Stringer ($50 in gift certificates to local businesses) video 4/7

The Prairie Cardinals were just awarded a little over $4,400 in support from the Clarkfield Area Community Foundation for upcoming Cardinal Days, a parade, and holiday events.