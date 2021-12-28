Granite Falls LHBN program delivers Christmas cheer in a basket

The staff and volunteers at Granite Falls Living at Home Block Nurse Program never take a break from spreading any seasons spirit. Through the support of anonymous donation and Almich's Market, the LHBN program was able to deliver Christmas fruit baskets to those in need of the gift and cheer this holiday. Forty homes received a beautifully prepared and door step delivered basket, filled with a variety of healthy fresh fruit.

To find out more information on how to volunteer or donate visit the Granite Falls Living at Home Block Nurse Program website at www.lahgranitefalls.org or the organizations Facebook page.