Granite Falls Volstead House exterior updates planning, receives grant funding

The Volstead House Museum has a facelift coming to keep the historical asset in prime condition thanks to the Minnesota Historical Society Legacy funds. The Granite Falls Historical Society wrote a grant for the City of Granite Falls to support hiring an architect engineer team. The group would be charged with developing work construction documents for the exterior of the historic Andrew House museum.

The city of Granite Falls will advertise the Volstead House project through an RFP (request for proposals) in the next few months. Proposed work to be done on the exterior of the house encompasses: replacing softened sections of siding, trim work, roof repairs, storm windows and doors, gutter covers, scrapping, and painting the exterior. Landscaping is also proposed in efforts to drain water away from the house.

When Minnesota voters passed the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in 2008, the state legislature created the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (H.F. 1231), a portion of which was appropriated to the Minnesota Historical Society for history-related projects around the state.