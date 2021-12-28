Granite Falls Winter Solstice event offers shoppers stops to cozy up by the fire

On Tuesday, December 21, downtown Granite Falls was all a flutter with shoppers and diners out to enjoy the special festivities on the shortest day and longest night of the year. The tiny volunteer built village was on display near the town Christmas tree, visitors were open to hang an ornament, drop off a miniature set piece, or just enjoy the lights in the plaza. Numerous downtown shops had holiday shopping specials inside, and small fire pits in parking spaces outside to keep all the streets guests warm and cheerful. Area restaurants also offered specialty food and drink items for the evening. Santa could be spotted at the Prentice street event and music seemed to hang from snowflakes lingering in the air.