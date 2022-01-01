Lunar Eclipse provides fall star gazing thrill

The longest lunar eclipse in a millennium hit the night skies on November 19, 2021 and those who had the fortitude to stay up late, got quite a show. The eclipse graced Minnesota skies starting at approximately 1:20am on November 19, and went for nearly six hours, however cloud cover made viewing after 3:45am tricky for most. The event was considered only a partial eclipse with 97% of the moon covered by Earth’s shadow at its peak. The last time a lunar eclipse of this length took place was February 18, 1440 and an event of this long span is not predicted to occur again until February 8, 2669.