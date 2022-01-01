Lunar Eclipse provides fall star gazing thrill

Jess Gorman
Granite Falls Advocate Tribune

The longest lunar eclipse in a millennium hit the night skies on November 19, 2021 and those who had the fortitude to stay up late, got quite a show. The eclipse graced Minnesota skies starting at approximately 1:20am on November 19, and went for nearly six hours, however cloud cover made viewing after 3:45am tricky for most. The event was considered only a partial eclipse with 97% of the moon covered by Earth’s shadow at its peak. The last time a lunar eclipse of this length took place was February 18, 1440 and an event of this long span is not predicted to occur again until February 8, 2669.

November 2021 Lunar Eclipse.