Volstead House hosts Santa and his Sleigh

Jess Gorman
Granite Falls Advocate Tribune

On Sunday, December 19, the Granite Falls Historical Society completed another successful year combining history and holiday spirit in the annual "Santa and his Reindeer" event.

The yearly tradition ties the history of Carl Lomen "The Reindeer King" and husband of Laura Volstead, to a fun free public event where area families can sit with Santa in his sleigh and take family photographs. The authenticity of the event over bounds, with live reindeer to complete the setting outside the historic Volstead House. Lomen was a proponent of developing the commercial reindeer industry and was responsible for bringing reindeer and Santa parades to cities in Minnesota, including St. Paul in the mid 1920s.

The Granite Falls Historical Society's Holiday photo opportunity offered two points of interest; visits with Santa complete with sleigh and Misses Claus as well as a baby Reindeer children could visit with while waiting in line.
The Granite Falls Historical Society's yearly Santa visit brought out hoards of little ones and families to experience the one of a kind winter scene.
Local families were treated to visits with Santa at the Volstead House on Sunday, December 19.