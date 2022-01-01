Volstead House hosts Santa and his Sleigh

On Sunday, December 19, the Granite Falls Historical Society completed another successful year combining history and holiday spirit in the annual "Santa and his Reindeer" event.

The yearly tradition ties the history of Carl Lomen "The Reindeer King" and husband of Laura Volstead, to a fun free public event where area families can sit with Santa in his sleigh and take family photographs. The authenticity of the event over bounds, with live reindeer to complete the setting outside the historic Volstead House. Lomen was a proponent of developing the commercial reindeer industry and was responsible for bringing reindeer and Santa parades to cities in Minnesota, including St. Paul in the mid 1920s.