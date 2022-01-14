Avera invests in United Way of Southwest Minnesota

United Way of Southwest Minnesota

Employees from Avera working in Granite Falls, Marshall and Tyler held their workplace campaign to benefit United Way of Southwest Minnesota (UWSWMN). Employees contributed $9,120 through payroll pledges, donations and special events. Avera made an additional investment of $5,411 for a total campaign of $14,531.

In addition to their campaign support, Avera partnered with UWSWMN and held a school supply drive for our Stuff the Bus initiative last summer. We are grateful for the support of the local staff members and from Avera. Thank you for your investment to support every person in every community, every day of the year.

United Way of Southwest Minnesota fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. In southwest Minnesota, we focus on health, education, financial stability, hunger and safety & well-being.

For more information about the work of your local United Way, please visit our website at www.UnitedWaySWMN.org.