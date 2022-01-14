Yellow Medicine East student art exhibit opens at K.K. Berge gallery

For the last couple of years, students of Tamara Isfeld’s art classes at YME have exhibited their work at the K.K. Berge Gallery, but last week, the largest exhibit of their work thus far opened. Not only did YME High School art students exhibit, but Middle School students had their efforts on display as well. “About five months ago, we opened up a secondary gallery in the Berge building called the Emerging Artists Gallery, and have been staging shows of emerging artists of any age, often focusing on more youthful artists,” says Granite Area Arts Council's Dani Prados. Thus, on Thursday afternoon, the opening of the YME youth art exhibit saw High School students artwork in the Main Gallery, with Junior High students art in the Emerging Artists Gallery.

The exhibit includes a variety of media, everything from sculpture to photography to conceptual art. “We’re really trying to nurture all of the arts in the space,” says Prados. Granite Area Art Council president and YME Art Teacher Tamara Isfeld organized the event with the students, purchasing frames for items that were not on canvas, helping students to decide which pieces to display, and encouraging the students discussions with guests at the reception. “They get to pick their pieces that are in the show,” she says. “Whatever resonates with them. They are always a little hesitant when it comes to a showing, but when they actually get here, they kind of like it.”

The reception held Thursday allowed an opportunity for the community and families of the students to discuss the artwork with the student artists, but those who missed out on the opportunity can still view the works in the galleries until February 12th. High School artist Dylan Castillo displayed his pottery creations in this exhibit. Castillo says, “I just enjoyed it. Seeing how the glazes would turn out, and combining the glazes to see the color combinations. I was never really interested in painting, but creating random items interested me the most.” A few steps away from Castillo’s artwork is another display of ceramic creations made by Isabell Cisneros, titled “Los Fantamas”. Isabell says the theme of her project is, “People who are there, but feel like they’re not there, and they have emotions.” While this was just her third venture in creating sculptural pieces, Cisneros says she is inspired to continue. “I was thinking maybe in my next semester in class I would make things to sell here. That’s my goal,” she said.

Across the gallery is a wall of student photography, including a piece by High School artist Htoo Aung, titled “Mosaic”. Aung says, “For this, inside of the art room there is a mosaic and I just kind of took my camera and pointed it at an upward angle to take a shot of it. The original photograph wasn’t as vibrant as this, so I put it in photo editing software to make it more vibrant and interesting. I think it turned out pretty well.” Aung also said the reception and gallery show was a step outside of his comfort zone. “This is the first time I’ve done anything of this sort, so it’s a bit of an experience for me,” he said.

During the reception, there were also announcements made about new programing through the Granite Area Arts Council. “We are going to be focusing on a few more youth-centric programs and activities,” says Prados. “We’re going to try new kinds of arts activities after school on Tuesdays and try giving more notice and publicity and prestige go younger artists both in the area and surrounding areas. We are trying to build more networking opportunities and showing opportunities for them. We will be inviting more student artists to participate at the gallery as well.”