Great White band to perform at Prairie's Edge in February

As a part of the Ole & Lena Days Mid-Winter Festival, Prairie's Edge Casino & Resort is hosting a benefit concert/Firemen's Dance with the bands Great White and Molly Hatchet on Saturday, February 5th . Great White is a band most known for their mid-to-late 1980s hits including "Once Bitten, Twice Shy". The Los Angeles-based band is comprised of members Mark Kendall, Audie Desbrow, Michael Lardie, Scott Snyder, and Mitch Malloy. They've sold around eight million records worldwide.

The upcoming concert will be the band’s first visit to Granite Falls. “We have played a number of shows in Minnesota,” says Great White band member Michael Lardie. The band has previously performed in Minnesota in Bemidji, Brainerd, the Twin Cities, Treasure Island Casino, and in Marshall.

“We’re very grateful that we’ve had a long career,” says Lardie. “Any place we haven’t played is a blast for us because it’s a new venue and they’re always excited about a band they haven’t seen. What Lardie most hopes those who come to the concert take from the band’s music is something they can relate to. “We never try to make videos or make songs that are finite in terms of their meaning. We try to make it more of an overall message so people can take away their version of what a song meant to them,” Lardie says. “I think as songwriters that’s what we always try to do. I think sometimes we hit the mark, sometimes not so much but for the most part, it’s always been our intention to make it so that people could relate to the music and put their own meaning to something that we created.”

At the Prairie’s Edge show, Lardie says the setlist will definitely include some of the classics. “We’ll definitely try to cover our biggest albums and some of our new ones as well. I don’t know that I could ever imagine not playing “Rock Me”, or “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” or not playing “Save Your Love”. These are songs that people have heard many, many times. Because it’s a new town, with a new group of people, that’s what keeps it fresh for us. No matter how many times we play a song in any given set, this is the first time this particular group has heard us play that particular day, so I always approach it with that feeling of this is all-new, and it seems to work. I’m going on 37 years with the band and it’s still fun, it’s still fresh to go out there and do that,” Lardie says.

New songs included in sets include those from an album released in 2017 titled “Full Circle”. Lardie thinks the most recognizable song will be their platinum-selling, top 40 radio hit “Once Bitten, Twice Shy”. “It really depends, though, on how hardcore of a fan you are. “Rock Me”, “House of Love” and “Save Your Love” are very recognizable staples of the band and they’re always in every set that we do,” he says. The band currently performs around 50-65 shows a year. “The way we do touring now is pretty great. I guess we call ourselves weekend warriors in the sense that we’re usually home Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and then we go out and play Thursday, Friday, Saturday. We get to have some assemblage of home life, as well, so it’s really the best of both worlds to be able to tour like this,” Lardie says. “The only part that’s maybe a little bit difficult is being in airports so long and dealing with delays, stuff like that. That can make for a long and frustrating day, but at the end of the day, the payoff is getting there and getting to play for people. We’ll continue being weekend warriors and doing this because we love it so much.”

Lardie says Minnesota audiences are unique because of their commitment to returning to shows. “They’ve just always been there year after year. They’re really solid with the classic rock genre, which is certainly where I feel we fit. Once they embrace something, they hang with it, kind of like me being a Minnesota Vikings fan for 50 years. They don’t win, but I can’t help myself. I think we can count on Minnesota fans to stick with us year after year. They seem to really like Great White, so we are blessed we really have a connection with Minnesota people,” he says.

Opening for Great White is the band Molly Hatchet. “Over the years, we’ve probably done between seven and ten shows with them. They’re classic rock as well so I think it’s a good pairing for the show to have the two bands,” says Lardie. He also notes they hope to see a crowd at the performance. “Everybody look out for yourselves, take care of yourselves, be well and do the right thing and come to the shows healthy and we’ll keep coming back,” says Lardie.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 5th at Prairie's Edge Casino & Resort, with Molly Hatchet taking the stage at 8 p.m. and Great White taking the stage at 10 p.m. Tickets are available in advance or at the door for this standing-room-only, 18+ show. In advance tickets are available in the Gift Shop Box Office or online.