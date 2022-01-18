Minneapolis-based comedian to perform for Ole & Lena Hot Havanna Nights fundraiser

Minneapolis based Tim Harmston is scheduled to perform his stand-up comedy act at The Rock Dining & Events center as a part of the Ole & Lena Days Mid-Winter celebration fundraiser on Saturday, January 29th. The kick-off for the week’s worth of festivities is titled “Ole and Lena Hot Havanna Nights”.

Harmston began comedy as a film school student in Chicago years ago. While he excelled as a film student, making television commercials as an art director, he found himself drawn to comedy. “In Chicago, improv was really big and everyone was taking classes at Second City, so I wanted to try it as something fun,” he says. “I found out that instead of improvising, I would just write jokes on stage.” His instructor suggested that stand-up comedy may be more his niche, and so Harmston entered the world of stand-up. After college, he moved to Minneapolis. “Minneapolis had a really great stand-up scene at the time. I started at the Mall of America at a comedy club called Knuckleheads, and I continued to work as a road comedian traveling to different venues,” he says.

It was in Minneapolis that Harmston met his wife at the Acme Comedy Company in 2003. She, also, was involved in comedy and the couple continue to do stand-up to this day. Harmston’s show is a family-friendly, clean comedy event with a performance that lasts around an hour. “I just talk about growing up in the Midwest. I talk a lot about deep fryers,” he says with a laugh. “I don’t have a theme. I’m all over the place. If I just talked about one thing the whole time it would be kind of boring, I think. I just have a Midwest perspective.”

What he hopes people most take away from his shows is a feeling of having been amused by something unexpected. “I try to keep my humor as unique and individual as possible. The important thing, when I write a joke, is that you don’t see the punch line coming. The main goal is to keep the audience on their toes,” Harmston says. He also enjoys bonding with his audience over shared experiences. “The best part of doing a stand-up show is finding common ground with somebody - when someone comes up to you after a show to say they had a similar experience,” he says.

This show isn’t Harmston’s first visit to Granite Falls, as he performed around two years ago at Prairie’s Edge Casino & Resort, and notes that he’s traveled through Granite Falls several times. Many of the performances Harmston does are at comedy clubs, casinos, festivals, banquets and fundraisers. “I love it because shows like this, and this show especially come at a time when people are really sick of winter and want something fun to do to get out of the house. We’ve been cooped up so long because of the freezing temperatures. I love it because you can feel the excitement of people wanting to come out and do things. It’s just fun to feel the energy of people being excited for that,” Harmston says.

He is also excited to be a part of a festival celebrating all things Ole & Lena. “Growing up, my dad and uncle had all these old Ole & Lena joke books, and so I was thrilled to find out this is part of Ole & Lena Days. I still remember some of those jokes, and any part that I can do to help keep Ole & Lena jokes alive makes me really excited because I don’t want that tradition to die,” he says.

Tickets are on sale now for the event that includes dinner as well as Harmston’s comedy show., There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, open treasure chest and wine pull. The event begins at 6 pm. and ends at 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, call the Granite Falls Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-321-3202. The event raises funds to help support Chamber events throughout the year.