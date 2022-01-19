Yellow Medicine County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 54% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 54% of people living in Yellow Medicine County are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 18, according to data from Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 1,148,888 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 4% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of Jan. 18 are Cook County (81%), Olmsted County (77%), Hennepin County (73%), Wabasha County (71%) and Washington County (70%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Yellow Medicine County as of Jan. 18:

How many people in Yellow Medicine County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

58% of people in Yellow Medicine County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 5,690 people

54% of people in Yellow Medicine County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 5,339 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

74% of people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 4,088,802 people

68% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 3,739,984 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.