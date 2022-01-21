Granite Falls Firefighter of the Year awarded

From Staff Reports

On January 13th, the Granite Falls Fire Department announced their Firefighter of the Year Award recipient. Each year, the previous five Firefighter of the Year award recipients find consensus on one person who has shown leadership, integrity, and hard work. The chosen recipient exhibits a personality of not having to be told what to do to get the job done while serving the community.

The 2021 Granite Falls Fire Department Firefighter of the Year is is Granite Falls Fire Chief Ryan Haar. The Granite Falls Fire Department writes, "This year, we select the guy you think of when you describe a man’s man, a brother’s brother, and a Fireman’s fireman. Over the last 22 years, volunteering on committees, special projects, showing up for events, working the nastiest fires, cheering on rookies, this year especially, our honoree has made 97% of calls and nearly all meetings and drills in 2021. In the same year, he dedicated his extra time to developing a live-fire training center for the crew. He also currently serves as President of the Granite Falls Firemens’ Relief Association. Former Second Assistant and newly elected 2022 Granite Falls Fire Chief."

Additionally, the Granite Falls Fire Department honored Nick Lund as top responder for 2021. Lund missed only one fire call all year.