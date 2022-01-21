Two from YME advance to regional spelling bee

From Staff Reports

The Scripps National Spelling Bee, one of the nation’s oldest competitions, is 97 years old this year. The National Spelling Bee was started in 1925 by a group of nine newspapers who got together and hosted a spelling bee. Now, this literacy effort reaches 11 million students each year. Local spelling bees were completed at Yellow Medicine East schools last week. Jazmine Ornelas, winner of the 5th and 6th Grade Spelling Bee, and Alana Almich, winner of the 7th and 8th Grade Spelling Bee will be advancing to the Regional Spelling Bee in Redwood Falls on February 1, 2022 (snow date February 2). The top four spellers from the regional competition will advance to the Multi-Region State Spelling Bee on February 22, 2022 (snow date February 23) in Fergus Falls. The Scripps National Spelling Bee Week 2022 will take place the last week of May in Maryland. Congratulations and best of luck to Jazmine and Alana at the Regional Spelling Bee!