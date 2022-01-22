Interactive Art Opening event at Bluenose Gopher features member-owner artwork by Krystl Louwagie

On Friday, February 4th, Marshall artist Krystl Louwagie is hosting an Interactive Art Opening at Bluenose Gopher Public House. The event kicks off a gallery display of her works that will be in Bluenose Gopher throughout the month and will feature the opportunity to create art, purchase art, and enjoy snacks and beverages. Following the event will be an Open Mic Night featuring Betsy Pardick at 7 p.m.

Krystal has been involved with creating art for as long as she can remember, recalling being inspired by the illustrated fairy tale books her mother read to her. “Both my older sisters had some interest in it, and it was lightly encouraged by my parents, so I think I always grew up thinking I was artistic and not really questioning it,” she says. “My earliest strong memories are associated with drawing female superheroes from cartoons, trading cards, and comic books.” Growing up in Cottonwood, Krystl didn’t have access to a wide variety of materials for creating various art forms. When she moved on to college in St. Paul, she majored in Intaglio printmaking, making marks on copper plates through a variety of methods, wiping them down with ink, and hand printing them through a large press. After college, Krystl moved back to Cottonwood, and later to Marshall and struggled with access to materials and financial means to set up a studio doing that kind of work, and so she turned to drawing as a means of creative expression. “I’ll do some lino-cuts, woodcuts, or rubber prints from time to time, but I mostly work with ink, a lot of sharpies, sometimes alcohol inks and watercolors,” she says. “I think I”m inspired to use these for drawing tools because they remind me of comic book art and book illustrations, as well as traditional animated cartoons.” The practicality of those tools fit in well with her lifestyle, as well, having bought a house in need of renovations, and living in the house while remodeling it alongside her father made having small, portable art supplies important.

Krystl’s work carries a strong theme of self-portrait work. “Sometimes it’s almost easier to limit subject matter so I can really dive into different techniques and moods. It was always easiest to use myself because I’m always a willing model. If I needed a certain expression, I just had to look in a mirror or take a selfie. I don’t mind if I don’t look flattering in my pictures No one has to feel offended by how it turns out,” she says. “I also think I use a lot of expression and narrative quality in my works. Again, that goes back to comic books and illustrated fairy tales. I think my images are very narrative, they tell a story.”

The world of art is also a major part of Krystl’s life in other ways, as she is the Access and Marketing Coordinator for a regional arts council full-time, does commission portrait pieces for local individuals and businesses of both people and pets and teaches a variety of art classes. Krystl has taught G.O.L.D. College course for Southwest Minnesota State University, as well as art classes for Southwest Minnesota Art Council’s Artists Retreat in Granite Falls through the Makers Market and Granite Area Arts Council, at the Hutchinson Center of Arts, and has a class coming up in Bird Island for the Cultural Centre. Her work has been on display in 2019 in a juried art show for the Lanesboro Arts Gallery, in 2020 in the Marshall Area Fine Arts Council, a display at the Legacy Bistro in Lake Benton, an exhibit in Bird Island in March of 2021, and most recently wrapped up an exhibit with artist Dan Wahl of Walnut Grove at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Krystl also took part in all of the Makers Market events in Granite Falls this past summer. Locals may also recognize Krystl from her years working with her sister Jessica’s traveling miniature petting zoo that she has worked with at local town festivals, as well as from her professional face painting at those same events. “We’ve been at a lot of the town celebrations along Hwy. 212,” she says. “I maintain a pretty strong social media presence with my art on Facebook, Instagram, and my website that I built and maintain myself. I post regular updates from my Minnesota State Arts Board grant project which involves doing 35 portraits of Minnesota people in facemasks as well as posting short autobiographical comics about my life 2-3 times a month. I also post my portrait commission when given permission by the buyers,” she says.

Krystl is also a member-owner of the Bluenose Gopher cooperative. “Louwaina Al-Otaibi, the Chief Operating Officer, shared that she was interested in lifting up artists that were members, so we got to brainstorming about what we could do,” says Krystl. “I’ve got a lot of art for sale and they’ve got wall space, so hanging a little show there seemed pretty obvious but we wanted to do something a little extra. I’ve always loved coloring in coloring books - even at college parties and at adult girls' weekends with friends it was not uncommon for me to show up with some crayons and books. It seems casual and fun, something that almost anyone can do and enjoy without having to risk not being good at it.” Thus, the pair came up with the idea to incorporate coloring with the upcoming interactive art event at the Public House. Krystl will be bringing along copies of her artwork that can be colored by anyone who visits the art opening. She will supply crayons, markers, and perhaps some simple paint on tables. “People can go wild on the printouts free of charge, and open to any age,” she says. There will also be a table set up of smaller artworks and greeting cards for purchase, and the opportunity for those visiting to chat with Krystl about her art. “I’m really looking forward to it. We haven’t decided an end date for my artwork on the wall, but they’ll be up for at least a month,” she says. The event begins Friday, February 4th at 5:30 p.m. For anyone wishing to see more of Krystl’s work, visit her webpage ArtByKrystl.com.