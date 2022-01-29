Department of Public Transformation to kick off the Say YES! Creative Capital Campaign and release their First Four Years report

Department of Public Transformation

The Department of Public Transformation (DoPT) is launching the Say YES! Creative Capital Campaign to renovate and transform a formerly vacant, historic Main Street building in Granite Falls into a multi-use facility for regional residents of all ages and backgrounds to gather and connect with each other – The YES! House. The public launch of the fundraising campaign for The YES! House will begin with a Virtual Say YES! Capital Campaign Kick-Off Party on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 3-4 pm CST featuring local and national rural artists and partners. This free, online event will be followed up with a series of in-person events later this year, pending COVID-safety protocols. Find out more and register for the event at www.theyeshouse.org.

Leading up to the campaign kick-off, DoPT will also release their First Four Years Report at a Drop-In Release Event at The YES! House on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 4-6 pm CST. This 36-page artist-designed report provides a comprehensive snapshot of the organization’s history, programs, and financials, including a look at how The YES! House and corresponding capital campaign fit into DoPT’s overall portfolio of national work.

So, what is The YES! House exactly? In short, when complete, it will be a place to connect and get creative! It’s a social center, cultural hub, and idea incubator wrapped inside a Main Street economic design concept; a celebration of vibrant small-town communities, and an investment in rural futures. When finished, the YES! House will include a co-working space, an audio recording studio, a performance stage, an art exhibition and gallery space, a media lab and youth gaming area, a climbing wall, a yoga/movement studio, two apartments, and an artist studio/workshop space.

In partnership with the architects and artists of Homeboat Collective, the programming and design of the space emerged through a year-long (and ongoing!) community engagement process gathering input from the local community about the types of facilities that would be most beneficial to the residents. With the support of MO/EN Design Practice and Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, those suggestions have been integrated into architectural designs and a phased build schedule for the main floor public space, the basement workshop zone, and the residential apartments above.

When DoPT originally embarked on this project, they envisioned an ambitious 3-year construction timeline. However, the COVID-19 pandemic greatly shifted their original timelines putting them nearly 18-months behind schedule. Since 2018, they have been moving forward steadily toward their goals — inch by inch, brick by brick — and, with the upcoming kick-off of the public phase of their capital campaign, feel a renewed sense of determination.

DoPT initially intended to publicly launch the capital campaign in the Spring of 2020 — on the cusp of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic — and made the difficult decision to postpone amidst uncertainty. They continued moving forward with basic building infrastructure work and construction projects made possible by restricted grants. In August 2021, DoPT planned to re-launch the campaign both online and in-person; however, with the rise in COVID-

19 cases and the valuable feedback of local residents and partners, they again made the difficult decision to postpone until 2022. During this time, they have been working diligently to clarify financial projections and reports with updated information, respond to community feedback by realigning the overall Capital Campaign budget, and identify strategies for increased community engagement and communication, including their First Four Years report.

The renovation of the building began in 2018 with a team of dedicated volunteers and a few key donors who made possible the first steps of stabilizing the building. Since then, they have patched the leaky roof, accomplished major infrastructure work (including plumbing and electrical rough-in for the entire building), completed the second-floor apartments (with the exception of some finishing work), acquired a certificate of occupancy, and made assessments of necessary facade repair.

During the next phase of construction, DoPT will be building out the basement community gathering and workshop space, including the audio recording studio, public restrooms, youth creative zone and multi-media center, and the artist and wellness studio. They will also begin work on the main floor including the co-working and community gathering space, multi-use performance venue, backstage area, ADA public bathroom, climbing and fitness area, and storefront. These spaces will be available for community meetings, rental, classes and workshops, co-working, concerts and performances, and anything else you can dream up!

Hannah Holman, Associate Director of DoPT says, “Our hope is that The YES! House is a prototype of imagination; an experiment of artist-led transformation that can be adapted and implemented in small towns throughout the nation. As we continue to fundraise and build, we are documenting every step of the way in order to share what we learn with other communities in the future.”

DoPT invites you to join them on the ground floor of this exciting project. Mark your calendars to drop in at The YES! House on Thursday, February 3, 2022 between 4-6 pm to get a copy of the First Four Years report and via Zoom on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 3-4 pm CST to celebrate the public launch of the SAY YES! Creative Capital Campaign.

About the Department of Public Transformation

DoPT’s purpose is to support rural communities in developing creative strategies for increased community connection and civic engagement. Over the last several decades, many rural and tribal communities have been fractured by damaging narratives, extractive economies, longstanding disinvestment, and geographic inequity, and DoPT believes that no one is better positioned to address these challenges than the people who live in rural communities. We are wellsprings of knowledge, skills, and experience; by amplifying local resources and stories, we can inspire our communities to identify, develop, and leverage our own creative capital (financial, social, cultural) — a critical first step to building community connection and, ultimately, transforming narratives.