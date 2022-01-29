Wood Lake poet publishes fifth book this month

Doug Bengtson says he was never good at English classes in school, however, when he decided to take a writing class at Senior College at SMSU, he found he quite enjoyed writing poetry. “I found I really liked to write. I had always kind of fiddled with poems, and once I learned about poetry in part of that class, I knew I was on the right track,” Bengtson says. That newfound interest eventually led to the publication of his first poetry book in 2016, followed by the publication of four more books, with his most recent book being currently published, titled Barns and Farms. He says the rhyming aspect of poetry is what led him to it, mostly practicing poetry as a four-stanza rhyming poet. “If you look through every one of my books, ninety-nine percent of it is rhyme. But I do want to learn more. There are a million different types of poems, and I’m hoping to find more classes to learn. I’m never satisfied with what I learned and always want more,” Bengtson says.

Prior to publishing any of his work, Bengtson had been writing poetry whenever he felt inspired, storing the work in a three-ring binder. “My wife strongly suggested I should have them made into a book. That’s where I got started,” he said. Much of his inspiration is drawn from things he observes in his surroundings or his own life experiences. Sometimes that inspiration comes from a photo of an object taken by a family member, such as a string of lights, with one broken light in the mix that inspired a poem about a disconnect in a family. “To be able to write these is flabbergasting to me, but I enjoy it tremendously,” he says. One of the more challenging aspects of writing has been the time of day that inspiration sometimes hits. “The thing I don’t like about it is that make three-fourths of these poems are written between two a.m. and six a.m. It hits at night, and then I get up and write it down. It goes through my head all night and I don’t sleep, so I get up and write because I know I’d lose it by morning,” Bengtson says. Sometimes inspiration has struck while supplies are not at hand, such as on a recent trip to Duluth where he sat in a hotel watching the ships come in on the lake, with nothing but a pen and stack of napkins at his disposal to write with while his family had breakfast.

The most recent book, Barns and Farms, he says carries a theme that is a quarter about barns, and three-fourths about everything else farm-related such as milking the cows, the cattle getting out, the pastures, the old farmhouse, a cupola on the barn. His wife Sharla provided many of the photographs in the new book of the barns.

The most enjoyable part of writing, he says, is when the idea for a poem comes together fully. “I like it when I can write a poem that when you read it, you can put everything together, and of course being a clown I enjoy making people laugh. That’s the thing I do most,” he says. Bengtson’s poems range from humorous to serious with one being a lament to a lost sock, and another an ode to aging. One poem he chose to share, titled The Show, falls into the more serious category.

The Show

When I am old and wrinkled grey,

I sit by the window most every day

I have to tell you this, you must know

I was once in the greatest show

the stage was the world, you see

and I played the part of none other than me

the show was filled with happiness, laughter, and strife

I guess most of you just call it life.

It was a great little show that you can see.

the ending however is still a mystery

so now I am old and wrinkled gray

you will come over and hear me say

the show must go on

In one of the previously published books, titled Poetic Just-Us, Bengtson asked each of his daughters, sons-in-law, and two grandchildren to write poems to be included in the book. “I told the grandkids I would give them a hundred dollars each to do so because it’s investing in a good thing. I wanted them to experience writing some poems,” he says. Each of his books is between 80-90 pages in length, as he points out a longer book of poetry would have more potential for losing the reader’s interest. They have been published at a rate of about one a year since the first in 2016, and he says the sixth book is three-fourths of the way completed already. “Sometimes I write three, four, or five poems at a time, and then I’ll go for a dry spell. I’ll go for a month or so and not do anything because I’m doing other things. I don’t always just stay at it and get it all done,” he says.

Bengtson has his poetry books for sale at Southern Minnesota Arts Council’s gallery in Marshall, some at the Hanley Falls Museum, and has some on hand for people to purchase directly from him. Additionally, he brings his books to area craft shows such as the Ole and Lena Days Mid-Winter Craft Show in Granite Falls. “You can call me at 507-485-2026 and I”d be glad to send one out,” he says.