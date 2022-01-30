New art exhibit features work of Swedish artist visiting Granite Falls

On February 3rd, a new art exhibit opens in the K.K. Berge building titled “Verdant One”, featuring the work of artist Anya Kalk. Kalk, from Sweden, has been visiting Granite Falls on a tourist visa for the past three months, staying with her boyfriend and meeting local artists. The idea was offered for her to create an exhibit with her art early on in her stay, and she agreed. For the three months, Kalk says she worked to learn a new medium. “I’m mainly a woodcarver, normally,” she says. “I started wood carving in Sweden - green woodworking and traditional woodworking. I’ve also studied traditional costuming for a while. That’s how I got started with traditional crafts, basically. I’ve also studied design and arts a little bit.”

Because she didn’t have her tools along with her on this trip, Kalk came up with the idea to create an exhibit featuring block printing. “I chose block printing because it’s a little faster to do. I wanted to try something new,” she says. Without a teacher, she says the process proved somewhat difficult. “The carving is quite easy because I know how to carve, but the printing process with the ink and paper has been hard to figure out - the right amount of paint and pressure and all of that,” she says.

Kalk’s block prints are inspired by a historical Swedish ornament, called the “green man”, who is commonly depicted as a face made of or surrounded by leaves. According to a press release from the Granite Falls Arts Council, the history of the symbol is believed to date back to over two thousand years ago and has many interpretations. “It is often related to natural deities or woodland spirits and is most commonly used as a symbol of rebirth and spring. It is also believed to have been used as a ward to frighten away evil spirits. The green man appears in various parts of the world throughout history. This exhibition builds on that history and is Anya’s interpretation of the symbol,” the press release says. All of the pieces on display were created during Kalk’s time in Granite Falls.

Kalk says she has always been interested in learning traditional techniques and working with traditional materials to explore her creativity. She began her work in the arts at the age of 15. “I’ve always liked designing things and making my own stuff,” she says. Kalk's original work was in historical costuming, but finding herself with a year between studies, she decided to try working with wood and found it interesting enough to switch her focus from costuming to carving.

This is the first time Kalk has had a solo art exhibit, but she will be flying back to Sweden on the opening day of the exhibit so she will have to witness it from afar. She did say that she feels the work to prepare for this exhibit, and the experience involved with organizing it will inspire her to pursue more opportunities like it in the future. “That’s absolutely the goal to do some more,” she says.

For further information about Kalk's work you can contact her directly at anya.kalk@outlook.com or find her on instagram @anyakalk, or look up the gallery @makers_on_the_minnesota.