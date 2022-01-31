Over $50,000 awarded in grants at annual Granite Falls Area Community Foundation banquet

Last Wednesday evening, the Granite Falls Area Community Foundation hosted their 13th annual banquet, announcing grants distributed throughout the year. Granite Falls Area Community Foundation’s Brett Almich noted, “That $10 that you give to the $1,000, it all adds up. Every year we’re able to donate a lot of money. This year, once again, we’ll be able to grant over $50,000 so that’s pretty impressive for our little town of Granite Falls to be able to do that.”

This year’s award recipients are:

Bert’s Bikes: $550 used toward the purchase of tricycles for the elementary school’s Little Stinger’s program. To help provide support for improving gross motor skills, balance, and coordination.

Andrew J. Volstead Museum: $300 for setting up an Escape Room.

Youth Robotics program at YME: $850 to purchase two new robots to help students and teams have more experience using robotics and programming.

WRAP: $1,000 grant. Funds they receive for assisting victims of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and youth sex trafficking, go towards things like gas cards or meal tickets, safe housing, and even supplies for starting over.

Granite Area Arts Council Art Cycle Program: $1,000 for materials for the Art Cycle program that travels around filled with art supplies to encourage the community to create.

YME Music Program: $1,000 grant to help pay for band lessons with McPhail School teachers in Minneapolis online.

Hanley Falls Museum: $1,000 to honor the military by building a military room inside of the museum, purchasing mannequins to wear the military uniforms and signage.

YME High School Robotics program: $1,000 for a new computer for programming.

YME Fall Musical: $1,000 to purchase supplies and materials to build an extensive set, and to rent a state-of-the-art microphone system, with some left over to purchase new microphones for the future.

YME Sting Store: $1,000 grant to purchase goods such as art supplies, phone chargers, puppet toys, and more for the positive behavior incentive program store at the elementary school.

YME School: $2,274 for purchasing an Interactive Music Board for the music room.

YME Middle/High School: $1,250 to renovate a previously not utilized room into a large staff lounge to allow staff to have a relaxing break time with the ability to network with each other.

Main Street Gallery & Ashley Hanson: $1,500 Grant for the Department of Public Transformation to furnish the first-floor community gathering and workspace at the YES House.

YME Art Club: $600 grant for materials and supplies for the creation of art displays throughout town such as the K.K. Berge Gallery, and Paper Dresses in storefront windows.

YME Food Science program: $1,350 for supplies for food preservation including equipment, pressure canners, wheat grinders, and small items for safe and healthy food storage.

Pioneer Public TV: $1,500 for the implementation of new strategies in digital-first to use online spaces to better tell stories, while also working to tell stories to uplift rural solutions to rural challenges.

Senior Center: $2,000 for updating the decorating and freshening-up the space to make the space more functional for the older adults in the community, as well as purchasing and installing storage equipment for audio-visual equipment for classes and presentations.

Kilowatt Community Center: $4,000 for the purchase of a machine to replace 21-year-old equipment.

Granite Falls Arts Council: $2,000 towards the creation of walking art and historical map.

Senior Center: $2,500 for writing workshops at the Senior Center.

Granite Falls Fire Department: $5,000 grant towards items outside of budget such as equipment failures.

Lee-Mar Ranch: $5,319 grant for heaters to allow the therapeutic program to operate year-round.

Granite Falls Food Shelf: $6,000 grant.

Granite Falls Ambulance: $6,500 grant used for the purchase of equipment to transport COVID patients to tertiary centers without having to intubate them or put them into air care situations.