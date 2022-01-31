Plans for a new state-of-the-art playground at Rice Park announced

At last week’s annual Granite Falls Area Community Foundation Banquet, plans were announced for a new project to help promote tourism in Granite Falls, while also improving the lives of those in the community. The project stems from a 2017 grant awarded to the Foundation by the Bush Family in honor of its son Archibald “Archie” Bush. The funds awarded that year were to be used for a project or significant issue within the Granite Falls Community, and so the Foundation hosted events, and meetings, conducting surveys to gather input from the community on how the funds should be used.

Over time, those ideas gathered from community input were explored, but the work was interrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Granite Falls Area Community Foundation (GFACF) also saw a need to help the businesses in the community that were suffering under a financial strain because of COVID, and reached out to the Bush Family Foundation to ask permission to help some of those businesses with a portion of the funds from the grant. “We were granted permission to do so and we were able to give generously,” says Lisa Streich, of the GFACF. “As a result, we no longer have the original $200,000 to use toward our project, but are proud to know that we were able to help in a time of need within our community.”

With the remaining funds, GFACF has settled on a plan and has chosen to give Rice Park a facelift. “We feel as though this area is underutilized and there is opportunity to expose more people to our beautiful riverside community,” says Streich. GFAFC’s long-term goals for Rice Park include the addition of playground equipment, bathrooms, a flower or sculpture garden, and an amphitheater or concert-event use type of structure. Ready to announce Phase one of the project, GFACF’s Jeremy Corner presented the audience at the banquet with an artist’s rendition of a project they are titling “Project Impact”. The word Impact is an acronym for investing meaningful projects achieving community together.

Project Impact is proposing the installation of new playground equipment that is fully wheelchair accessible, ADA compliant, and is constructed of steel with no wood or treated timber taking away from the longevity of the equipment. “What we are proposing is a state-of-the-art, one-of-a-kind playground,” said Corner. “If it gets put here in Minnesota, it will be the only one in our whole state like this. There are only eight of this type of unit in the whole country.” The equipment also includes a 16-foot slide and large skyways to access the slide. Additional equipment surrounding the structure includes a set of swings, a set of glider swings, a toddler section, and a spinner. “here’s six in total for slides of different sizes as you get to the monster there. We will have smaller equipment so you can range from two to 102 whoever wants to play on it,” says Corner.

The structure is designed to be heavier and sturdier than a typical playground. “One of the reasons that we also went with this was the location that we’ve chosen, Rice Park, is prone to flooding from the river. As it stands, any flooding that would come up would just be able to wash back to the river. So we comply with any DNR requirements, also complying with any ADA requirements,” said Corner. Additionally, the surfacing would be a rubber surface topping four inches of concrete, complying with DNR requirements for the flood zone, but also offering a more accessible location for those traveling with wheels.

The estimated cost of the project totals around $470,000. “To get the heavy-duty, one-of-a-kind equipment, that comes with a price tag. But, it will definitely give us the advantage of being the only one in the state with one like this. It would be a very good draw to bring other people into our great community,” said Corner. With the remaining funds from the Bush Family grant and a contribution the City has committed to, the GFACF is starting with $187,500 of the funds needed (or roughly 40% of the project cost) in their bank account. “We’re going to start working really hard to get that remaining 60% that we need to finish this off,” Corner said.

Community involvement will be a big part of going forward,” said Almich in closing. “Whether you can give a little bit or you can help promote the cause to get people to help give… whatever you can do is greatly appreciated.”