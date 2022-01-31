WCCO's John Lauritsen shares memories of growing up in the local area

WCCO’s John Lauritsen was the guest speaker at the Granite Falls Area Community Foundation Awards Banquet last Wednesday evening. Having grown up on a farm in the Milan Area, Lauritsen shared ruminations of his experiences growing up in the local area and how that has shaped his perspective today.

Lauritsen originally attended school at the K-12 School in Milan. “It was a great experience growing up there. There were 20 kids in my class,” he recalls. “My dad always said it was like sending your kids to private school, but it was all farm kids.” When he was in the 7th grade, the Milan School closed, joining with other schools in the area in a new building constructed further away from his family farm. “My parents both worked in Montevideo, so I ended up going to Montevideo School,” he said. A mid-90s graduate of Montevideo High School, Lauritsen says he had the advantage of participating in sports against schools surrounding the area, like Granite Falls, Clarkfield, Minneota, Dawson, and Canby. “You get to know all these other kids from other schools, and that was a great part of growing up. In all these wonderful small towns you got to meet people who make it all happen. A lot of the people I grew up with are in charge of different things and helping their communities out, and we still keep in touch to this day,” he said.

After graduating High School, Lauritsen went on to graduate from St. Cloud State University, finding himself unsure of what he wanted to do next. “I ended up interning at KSAX in Alexandria, which doesn’t really exist anymore. It was a small market 20 years ago. I found that it was kind of fun. I wasn’t making much money, but I wanted to keep doing it,” he said. From there, he went on to work at another television station in Waterloo, Iowa before moving to Minneapolis and obtaining a job at WCCO. “My first day on the air was baptism by fire, it was the 35W Bridge Collapse and I didn’t even know how to do the new system and do live shots. It was a tragic situation, you’re trying to get your bearings, and you're going through all of this. you felt bad for everyone involved with that,” he recalled. One thing he says he’s noticed during his time at WCCO is how some of the people who stick around are the people who grew up in the rural areas. “A lot of the people I work with are from Chicago or New York. Growing up on a farm, we had pigs, it was not a very big operation, but it was a cool way to grow up. Looking back, I think I didn’t appreciate it at the time, but I do now. The people I work with now, there’s not many farm kids in the WCCO Newsroom. So when I tell them stories, sometimes they’re shocked. Sometimes they’re appalled and sometimes they think well that’s pretty cool,” he says.

Lauritsen creates a segment titled “Finding Minnesota” for WCCO that has been running for around seven years. Each Tuesday, his team travels around the state to rural areas to put together features for the week. “It’s fun because we try to stay away from the cities, and we go out to all these towns you never really hear much about. It’s something I’ve tried to push forward and I think the station is really open to realizing the value of it,” he said. Some of his experiences producing the segment have impressed on him just how special the rural areas of the state are. “Back here, the stories over the years are examples of small towns coming together to help each other out. Some of them have been really tragic and the way the community rallies around the people involved in some of these tragedies has been a silver lining,” he says. He also noted how the area has affected the photographers that travel with to produce the segments. “I think they’re intrigued by it too. It’s just a cool look. The area itself - you guys have so many things here that I don’t think people realize,” he said.

With age and experiences away from his hometown, Lauritsen says the local area holds a special place in his heart. “There are ideas across the state, but I find them a little more special here because I’m from this neck of the woods. When you grow up in a place you don’t really appreciate it until you leave and come back. I live in suburbia now and I don’t mind it but there’s nothing quite like being from Western Minnesota. You can take the guy out of the small town but you can’t take the small town out of the guy. The older I get the more I appreciate that,” he said.