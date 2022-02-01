Avera Medical Group Granite Falls to offer Saturday Walk-in Clinic

Avera Medical Group Granite Falls

Avera Medical Group Granite Falls in Granite Falls will offer Saturday walk-in clinic services beginning Feb. 5. Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The walk-in clinic will be located in the East Clinic on the Avera Granite Falls campus located at 345 10th Ave.

“We previously offered weekend walk-in clinic hours but paused that service at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy to bring this convenient option back for area residents,” said Tom Kooiman, Avera Granite Falls Administrator. “We know illnesses and injuries don’t just happen Monday through Friday.”

Services will be provided by the same professionals who care for patients in the Emergency Department at Avera Granite Falls.

Kooiman said the walk-in clinic is a good option for conditions that aren’t serious enough for emergency care but can’t wait until Monday.

“Walk-in care doesn’t replace the importance of regular checkups with your primary care provider. But it’s a convenient choice for common illnesses – things like ear pain, allergies, sinus pain, headache, rash or upset stomach,” Kooiman said.

The Emergency Department at Avera Granite Falls continues to be staffed 24/7 for more serious health concerns.

More information about Avera Granite Falls is available at Avera.org/granite-falls.