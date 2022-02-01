Breakaway roping clinics at Lee-Mar offer opportunity to learn skills in popular sport

MRA Breakaway roping champion Katie Bell returned to Lee-Mar Ranch to offer a roping clinic over the weekend. Bell hosted clinics last year at the Ranch and assisted Tony Gable with roping clinics the year prior. Bell has two more clinics scheduled at Lee-Mar in the coming weeks. “We’ll have one on the 26th and another on the 27th and then after that, she’ll be on the rodeo trail so we get to follow her and see what she’s doing,” says Lee-Mar Ranch Manager Vicki Patterson.

Bell is from Wabasso and rides Women’s Professional Rodeo as a breakaway roper, participating as a team roper as well. “Tony Gable is really the one that hooked us up with her. He did roping clinics here in the past and hosted ropings we had across the road. Katie came down and helped with the office work and that kind of stuff and that’s how I met her. She came and practiced roping here with us a few times and the kids really loved having her around because she was always helpful. So I asked her to do some clinics of her own here at the ranch,” says Patterson.

The class held last Sunday was a beginner roper clinic. Most of the class did not bring horses to the clinic, as they learned how to handle all the work on the ground involved with roping, learning how to rope a calf head. The February 26th clinic is a Breakaway Clinic and is for those who are roping off their own horses and are ready to work on perfecting their skills for competition. On February 27th, an Advanced Breakaway Clinic will be held to further perfect Breakaway roping skills. “Breakaway roping is a huge sport right now. It’s just growing by leaps and bounds and the money in the sport is growing, so you can actually go compete and win,” says Patterson. “It has a lot of momentum in that event right now in a way that it hasn’t before.”

The class size is limited as it is held indoors, which offers room for ten participants for the clinics. “A lot of people know that we are a non-profit. It’s really a fundraiser for us. An important part of our clinics is not only are we furthering the sport of rodeo, bringing it to the next generation of kids, and giving beginners a place to get started. They’re also great fundraisers for our therapeutic riding program in the Lee-Mar Ranch Equine Center itself. That’s a big part of why we do so many clinics,” Patterson says.

Lee-Mar tries to host clinics throughout the year. “I have one barrel racing clinic coming up at the end of May with Connie Combs, who is a National Finals Rodeo Champion competitor. She travels the country doing clinics now,” says Patterson. Participants in the clinics at Lee-Mar come from all over the state. “They can be three-four hours away. We’ve had some people come as far as from the middle of South Dakota to do clinics, especially in the indoor arena when it’s the wintertime. We get people from all over the state for the clinics. Ages range from kids to adults,” says Patterson. All of the clinics are advertised on the Ranch’s Facebook page. “We love doing clinics because it’s just furthering the learning for everybody around horses, which is big,” Patterson says.

Lee-Mar Ranch recently was awarded a grant from the Granite Falls Area Community Foundation that was used toward the purchase of heaters that they are hoping will allow them to be able to run the Therapeutic Riding Program year-round. Lee-Mar Ranch offers two programs. One is the Minnesota Valley Riding Academy, which is also known as the Therapeutic Riding Program. “That is geared towards kids with disability, any sort of mental issues, trauma issues, it encompasses anything that we can come ride horses and feel better about ourselves or we can physically get better riding horses,” says Patterson. Lee-Mar also has a Special Olympics Equestrian Team.

The programs operate with help from Volunteers, and so to organize that, there will be a Volunteer Open House night held on February 23rd. “That’s for anybody that’s interested in volunteering in any way, so whether they want to help cleaning stalls, help with the therapeutic riding program, help with Special Olympics. We’re going to do demonstrations at six o’clock and seven o’clock that night for the Therapeutic Riding Program, so they have an idea of what we do. Then we’ll get volunteers signed up,” says Patterson. On March 23rd there will be Volunteer Training at the arena. “That’s for all the people who want to volunteer with our Therapeutic Riding Program specifically. For our side-walkers and our leaders, the people who want to work specifically with that program. It’s a training night where we give them our safe handling rules, how to go about doing the Therapeutic Riding,” she adds.

Additionally, Lee-Mar is currently preparing for their largest fundraiser of the year, the annual Healing Hearts Night on March 19th. The night features a Chuck Wagon BBQ Meal, numerous gun raffles, games, a live and silent auction, and general raffles. More information on all upcoming clinics and events can be found on their Facebook page by searching Lee-Mar Ranch Equine Center.