Granite Falls City Council approves moving ahead with Airport eight-unit T-Hangar project

At the regular monthly meeting of the Granite Falls City Council Monday evening, one of the topics of discussion was the possible construction of an eight-unit T-Hangar at the airport. In 2019, the Minnesota Department of Transportation designed a grant for the project with the plan to complete the project over 2020 and 2021. Due to an unavailability of funding from MnDOT, the project could not be completed during the proposed original time frame. MnDOT has now notified the City that the funding is available to complete a civil site and T-Hangar building construction in 2022. The project total amounts to $1,741,319.60, of which a portion is paid by grant and a portion would be paid by the City via a loan that would be paid for mostly through rental collections. The grant would pay for $796,640.89 of the cost.

The Airport Commission reviewed area hangar rental rates, recommending a rate for the City to charge for the units. The recommended rates are $1,400 a month for the large hangar and $175 a month for the seven smaller hangars. The total revenue potential for rent collections throughout the year would total $31,500. With this amount, there would be a City subsidy of $4,610.01 annually. The numbers calculated, however, do not take into account the additional fuel sales received from having eight additional aircraft on site. The Airport Commission recommended the project move forward, and the council made a motion to approve moving ahead with the bidding process for the project. The bids will be advertised at the end of February, with a bid opening date set for March 16th. The Council will authorize the low bidder on March 21st.

Another major topic of discussion was a request from Police Chief Brian Struffert to add another full-time Police Officer Position to the Granite Falls Police Department. Chief Struffert met with the Wage and Salary Committee in September with the proposal and recently submitted a letter to the council to explain the request. In the letter, Chief Struffert explains that one of the challenges the department faces is having so many of the positions being part-time means there's a potential for losing employees to larger departments that offer more in the line of full-time work and advancements. Chief Struffert also explains that Granite Falls seems to experience more violent crimes than other cities of its size. "For instance, sadly I have assisted in the investigation of five Homicides in my 26-year career here. My brother worked 34 years as a cop, 30 years with the City of Sartell and he was only part of one homicide investigation," he wrote.

Chief Struffert also stated that the hiring of an additional full-time officer would help ease the burden on the staff when officers are out for extended periods of time for medical reasons, as well as when someone leaves the department and other schedules need to be shifted to ensure on-duty police presence in the community. He also noted in his letter that there is a large cost associated with hiring and training an officer, and to lose part-time officers repeatedly means the costs are incurred more often. In a breakdown of what those costs are, Chief Struffert notes a nearly $8,000 investment for every position including costs of uniforms, gear and psychological and physical examinations besides field training wages. He also offered some comparison numbers of other police departments in the area that have comparable populations, showing the number of officers and how many calls they respond to throughout the year.

Chief Struffert also acknowledged in his letter that he knows there has been "chatter amongst community members" that the police department is large enough, and costs the city a lot of money with little or no financial return. "Public safety must be a top priority for the city, and an investment that needs to be made to keep all our citizens safe. I realize that what I'm asking is going to cost the city considerable money, and I don't take that lightly, but I see this employment trend becoming very critical in the near future, and if we don't act now, I think we will be struggling to keep officers and we will struggle to find qualified candidates in the normal time it takes to fill an open position, thus giving less police coverage," he writes.

Chief Struffert also addressed the public's perception of too many officers in town already in his letter. "My response to that question is, why is that a bad thing? I can certainly understand why that perception may have some validity given the fact that we are the county seat, and our city houses the county sheriff's office and county jail. Anyone who drives around town is going to see a lot of squad cars, because five of the six full-time officers for the police department live within city limits. We have two Yellow Medicine County Deputies who live in town and we also have two Upper Sioux Community Police Department officers who live in town," he writes. "I think that it is a very good thing to have as many squad cars as possible in town. I see it as a major deterrent for criminals who come into town looking to commit crimes."

In closing, Chief Struffert noted that his reasons for wanting to add the full-time position first and foremost revolve around the safety of the officers. "There are a lot of shifts that go unfilled. We are fortunate to have Sheriff Deputies and Upper Sioux Police Officers close by to assist, but there have been times where those other officers and deputies are not in the area or unavailable and our officers have had to deal with violent people on their own," he writes.

After consideration, the council approved the addition of the full-time officer position, and are looking into advertising the position midway through 2022. The City Council meets again Tuesday February 22nd at 7 p.m., rather than the usual Monday date due to the President's Day holiday.