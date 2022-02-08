YME students learn food preservation skills in hands-on class

The Food Science Class at Yellow Medicine East has been working on a new method of learning about how science applies to the preparation of food over the past year and a half. Advisors Ben Lecy and Darrel Refsland designed the program last school year to implement the use of food preservation through such techniques as canning, dehydrating, milling flour, and even processing meat to teach students skills to preserve and prepare healthier foods. During the first semester of the class, the COVID-19 pandemic changed plans, and thus the class had to be conducted by way of Zoom technology. Still, having learned how to dehydrate fruit and other such skills via Zoom, the students wanted to learn more and expressed that they hoped to see two semesters offered for the class. “There were so many students who wanted to be in the class,” says Lecy. “I worked it out in my schedule so that I could teach one semester and Darrel could teach one.”

To help prepare for a larger class with more course time throughout the year, Lecy wrote a couple of grants and received grants from both the Granite Area Community Foundation and Countryside Public Health. The grants were utilized to purchase a variety of new equipment. “I wrote the grant trying to encompass as many useful foods that were healthy and would have longevity in the student’s lives,” Lecy says. Some of the grant money went to purchasing three new air fryers. “Not for frozen cheese sticks. We use the hamburger we raise ourselves and show the kids how to make Italian meatballs and things like that in there,” says Lecy. “Also kids don’t get enough fruit, so part of the grant money went to smoothie machines so that we can serve them healthy smoothies. We also picked up extra lids and rings and supplies like that in bulk.” They also purchased commercial grade wheat grinder, top of the line pressure canners, stainless steel weighted bottom canning pots for hot water bath canning, strainers, and sieves. “I had a few dollars left that has been used to buy air poppers so kids can come in here and pop popcorn and get a somewhat healthy snack,” Lecy adds.

Lecy was also able to secure a donation of a Pellet Grill from a company after he contacted them to inquire about purchasing one. The company’s representative listened to Lecy’s explanation of what he wanted to use the pellet grill for and was impressed enough with the idea of the equipment being used to teach students about food preservation that the representative then requested the company donate the grill to the district, and so Pit Boss agreed.

Utilizing this equipment, the class has been able to grind their own wheat to make pizza crust, their own bread, waffles, and pancakes. They’ve also dried their own herbs in the dehydrator and ground them for storage, made beef jerky, canned tomato sauces, pickles, and jams. Without a textbook for the class, the students are provided a stack of recipe cards that they use to keep track of their techniques and recipes. “They were graded on making sure they had the recipes and the instructions,” says Lecy. “Once they had that, then we’d start.” The class started with jellies and jams, having fruit leftover from the school’s fruit sale. “From there we did dill pickles, and the kids just absolutely loved that. We moved on to canning some tomatoes, starting with our own pizza sauces. Then, since we had our own pizza sauce, the kids had to grind wheat to make their own crust,” he adds.

During the COVID-caused distance learning, Andy Holt, who owns a butcher shop in Sacred Heart, helped with butchering a hog in the school parking lot and showing the students how to cure their own ham and bacon. “We smoked them all here in the parking lot with some of the kids, and then we had trimmings so we ground and made our own Italian sausage with the kids,” says Lecy. Being an avid gardener, Lecy has also added to his personal garden crop to ensure the students have a variety of produce to work with, including elderberries for jam, and tomatoes for sauces. “If we don’t share these gifts that our ancestors gave us, they fall by the wayside. It’s the healthiest way, I truly believe, to preserve food and at the same time, you’re kind of preserving heritage and a way of life. You become self-sufficient, sustainable,” says Lecy. “We do a lot of learning about how we get from a tomato to dinner. There’s a lot of chemistry involved. We talk a lot about for example when you’re talking about tomatoes and the acid levels and how to level out your pH you have to use lemon juice and things like that. The kids understand that there’s a difference between Kosher and canning salt, and table salt - that there’s no iodine in it or it comes in different size granules. We really stress what are you putting in your body? How healthy was that?”

Lecy was inspired to teach the class, as he grew up learning the skills from his parents and grandparents. “I was blessed to have the coolest parents and grandparents who loved to show you those things. They really wanted you to stand on that Sears and Roebuck catalog on a chair so you could see above the counter and watch how you strain the juice to make jellies and things like that,” he says. “We wanted to bring that back. We want kids to have this opportunity. Some of our kids have never soaked dry beans or shell beans and made chili beans or anything like that. There’s a whole new experience for them, so it was really eye-opening. They were very much in awe of some of these things.” Lecy and Refsland noted that many of the students also didn’t have gardens, or know where the food they consume comes from. “With all of those things put together, and honestly a love for teaching this to kids we talked about at length - if we don’t do this, who will? We owe this to our ancestors,” Lecy says. “They taught us so every kid or student that we have gets my parents and grandparents knowledge, and the same with Darrel. All those things that we learned.”

The two hope the students also take more than knowledge from the class. “When we first sat down and said what are we doing and why, we wanted to share the knowledge that we have, because we’re seeing it go away and we can’t let that happen, but also the kids are missing out on something that builds everything - not just your body as a temple in a good and healthy way, but it gives you self esteem and a sense of accomplishment,” Lecy says. “And I always tell the kids you can’t feed a brain unless you feed the body first.”

The students have also been taking their newly-learned skills outside of the classroom. “I don’t know what I do to be blessed with that class of the most amazing kids. Everything we’d start they would just take ownership and go after it,” Lecy says. Students not only reported trying out recipes at home to share with their family and friends but were also proud to distribute samples of their efforts in class around the school for staff to try. “Maybe I’m biased,” says Lecy, “But I think the class is a huge success. We still have kids come by every day and say they’ve tried a recipe and that’s awesome.”

With the success of the class with the students, Lecy is working on developing a Community Education class, or a class for community members that could potentially be held in his back yard to teach adults some of those same skills in preserving food from their gardens. He hopes that the community takes interest in such an idea.